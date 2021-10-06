According to Sthe Matos, Abner Pinheiro leaked his intimate video with Victor Igoh

Sthefane Matos I was talking to Dayane Mello, Marina Ferrari, Valentina Francavilla and Rich Melquiades about your relationship with your Victor Igoh and, at a certain point, she told about when an intimate video of the woman from Bahia with her fiance was leaked on the internet.

The digital influencer admitted that she and Igoh like to record the couple’s intimate moments and, on a certain day, the influencer also saved one of the GIF format recordings and the images ended up in the ‘cloud’ of the girl’s cell phone. “I know who it was. It was my ex”, whispered the brunette to the model from Santa Catarina.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Everyone was surprised by the information and she followed: “He erased everything, pictures of my birth, moments in my life. He took a screenshot of a conversation and attached it to a process”. “Was it the A?”, questioned the comedian, referring to the digital influencer Abner Pinheiro, ex-husband of the confined who reprimanded the ex-On Vacation with Ex: “Stop talking”. The artist also said that she learned from a friend of hers that the video had leaked. “I received this video”, Rico admitted.

Next, tiktoker explained that “He was the only one who had my password” and that when she left home, she imagined that people looked at her and judged her, “I come home crying”, Sthe admitted, who added that the video was taken from the internet with an injunction and that the case was being processed in court. “He [ex-marido] asked me for money to withdraw from the process”, finished.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!