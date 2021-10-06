Accusation that profit comes above safety is not true, says Zuckerberg | Technology

Amanda Machado The company’s CEO published a long text on his social network account on Tuesday night

A day after the “blackout” that left Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down, the group’s executive director, Mark Zuckerberg, published a long text on Tuesday night lamenting what had happened.

In a post on Facebook, he also made an emphatic defense of the company in the face of allegations by a former employee, Frances Haugen, who leaked documents and testified today in Congress to support the charge that the social network neglects content moderation that may have negative effects on society to keep users’ attention.

According to him, “many of the accusations make no sense” and are untrue. The text, according to Zuckerberg himself, was sent to his employees on Tuesday and he decided to share it with Facebook users. He was especially concerned about the accusation that his social network harms children.

He begins by admitting that the suspension of the platforms was the worst faced by the company in years. He said his team devoted the last 24 hours to trying to understand what happened and how they can strengthen their systems to prevent this type of failure.

“This was a reminder of how much our work matters to people,” he says, reporting to employees. And keeps going:

“The deepest concern with an outage like this is not how many people switched to competing services or how much money we lost, but what it means for people who trust our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses or support their communities .”

About the former employee’s accusations, he said that her description does not match the company he and his team know.

“At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. This is simply not true,” he said.

Without referring directly to whistleblower Frances Haugen, Zuckerberg rebutted her accusations and said that a false image of the company he founded is being created:

“We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. It’s hard to see coverage (of the scandal in the press) that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognize the false image of the company being painted.”

The executive challenged the thesis behind the claims that Facebook contributes to political polarization with misinformation and the encouragement of hatred to increase engagement on the platform:

“If social media were as responsible for polarizing society as some people say, then why are we seeing polarization grow in the US while it remains low or declining in many other countries around the world with the same intensive use of social media ?”

He recalled when the company made a change in the way each user’s feed is created, privileging content from friends and family, as a way to provide well-being:

“We knew this would mean people would spend less time on Facebook, but the survey suggested it was the right thing for people’s well-being. Is this something a company focused on profits over people would do?”

He continues:

“The argument that we deliberately encourage content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads near harmful or angry content.”

With Facebook increasingly the target of pressure to separate its companies, Zuckerberg remembers that he himself has testified in Congress several times and says he has suggested “multiple times” to update regulations, including on issues related to elections on social media .

“We are committed to doing the best job we can, but to some extent the right body to assess trade-offs (side effects) between social equities is our democratically elected Congress.”

In another excerpt, Zuckerberg makes indirect reference to the researches that are in the documents leaked by the whistleblower to the Wall Street Journal and which, according to her, were ignored by the company so as not to affect profits:

“If we were to ignore research, why would we create a leading research program to understand important issues in the first place? If we didn’t mind fighting harmful content, then why would we employ so many dedicated people?”.

The executive stated that the company is willing to invest even more in research on the effects of social media on young people and make them public.

Concern about children

In the text, the executive says he is particularly concerned about questions raised about Facebook’s relationship with children.

Frances Haugen told senators on Tuesday that the social network is harmful to children and also mentioned the harmful effects of Instagram on the mental health of teenagers, influencing potential conflicts with their own bodies.

All would have been documented in research she leaked and, she said, ignored by the team led by Zuckerberg.

In his statement, he says that there is a mischaracterization of the content of the surveys. Claims that many show the opposite, that Instagram helps many young people who are going through difficult times.

“I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the kinds of experiences I would like my kids and other kids to have online, and it’s really important to me that everything we build is safe and good for kids.”

And continues:

“The reality is that young people use technology. Think how many school children have cell phones. Rather than ignoring this, tech companies should build experiences that meet their needs while keeping them safe. We are deeply committed to doing world-class work in this area,” he said, citing the Messenger Kids app as recognized for its safety compared to competitors.

He also mentioned actions to control the age of users on Instragam and give parents control mechanisms over the content that their children can access, but the company stopped the project, according to him, to have more time to listen to experts on the best way to materialize it. it.

Finally, referring to his employees, Zuckerberg said he knew that “it’s frustrating” to have their work distorted, but encouraged him to continue working on the company’s purposes. And finished:

“I’m proud of everything we do to continue building the best social products in the world and I’m indebted to all of you for the work you do here every day.”