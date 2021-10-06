Adapter allows you to use smaller M.2 SSDs on Xbox Series S|X

The product is being sold by a Chinese company for 30 dollars

We recently brought it here on Adrenaline the information that a new storage expansion card for the Xbox Series manufactured by seagate in partnership with the Microsoft may arrive soon with the ability to 512 GB.

Currently the only way to expand the console space is to use the proprietary expansion card of 1 TB which is sold separately and costs more than 2 thousand reais here in Brazil.

But it seems that this is changing, because as the site reported Tom’s Hardware a Chinese company is selling an adapter that makes it possible to use 2230 NVMe M.2 SSDs on the console of Microsoft.



The product is being sold for $29.99 under the name of PA-CFEM2-C DIY CFexpress Card for the company Sintech, it can be plugged into the expansion jacks found on consoles. Xbox Series, thus being able to expand its space without the need to use the official card sold by seagate.

Although I can put any SSD M.2 2230 on the adapter, there is a limitation on which models are compatible with the product, on the adapter’s sales website the company informs that it is fully compatible with the model WD CH SN530 M.2 nVME gives Western Digital, but it does not support the WD PC SN530, this incompatibility is apparently due to the firmware of the consoles, which does not recognize the model, as it is still the first adapter model available on the market, it is possible that this will be worked around in future adapters.

It won’t take long for new companies to put models similar to these on the market for sale, unfortunately the Microsoft keeps since the release of Xbox Series just partnership with the seagate for the sale of this product, an expansion in its partners could bring new options and a dispute for more aggressive prices in the market.

