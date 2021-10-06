After a rise in price, Brazil has lower meat consumption in 26 years

Red meat accumulates an increase of 30.7% in 12 months, according to the most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). With high inflation and 14.1 million unemployed, food consumption will decrease by almost 14% this year, compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

It is the lowest level registered for consumption of beef in Brazil in 26 years, according to the historical series of Conab (National Supply Company), starting in 1996.

High prices also force Brazilians to look for meat substitutes, even if the foods are less nutritional. This is the case of families that use chicken feet, necks and brains. Merchants also felt the increase in the purchase of noodles.

In July, a report from UOL showed the scenario in Mato Grosso, where residents receive donations of bones discarded by butchers. In the pieces, there are meat remnants, which become the main dish in the home of Cuiabanos in a situation of financial vulnerability.

The professor at the Faculty of Food Engineering at the University of Campinas, Glaucia Pastore stated that “a large part of the population is consuming it does not reach the proper nutritional precepts or perhaps the amount is not adequate”.

Eating to survive, she says, has consequences: “The population is more likely to acquire viral diseases or other non-communicable chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, which last for life, making it impossible to work”.

By the end of last year, 116.8 million Brazilians lived in a situation of food insecurity and 19 million were hungry, according to a survey by the PENSSAN network.

Another recent data is from a survey by Datafolha, which indicates that 85% of respondents reduced their consumption of some food in 2021. Of these, 67% reduced red meat. Another 35% mentioned rice and beans, the basis of Brazilian diet.

Carlos Cogo, director of agribusiness consultancy Cogo, predicts that pressure on food will remain at least until 2022-2023.