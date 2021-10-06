After a turbulent start, Corinthians fits in with Sylvinho and changes perspective – 10/06/2021

The victory over Bahia, last night (5), made Corinthians not only firm in the fight for a place in the first squad of the Brazilian Championship, but indicates an evolution in the work of coach Sylvinho, who equaled the mark that had not happened since the turn of the season.

After a shaky start at the helm of the team, when he was criticized and even threatened with dismissal, the coach reached the mark of ten unbeaten matches, with five wins and five draws — the last loss was for Flamengo, at the beginning of August. The more stable phase also coincides with a mix that Sylvinho himself points to as one of the formulas for recent results.

The coach cites not only the use of the famous reinforcements that arrived at Parque São Jorge in this last transfer window, such as Willian, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano, but as spawn of the base who are corresponding when called.

One of the points that indicate that, little by little, Corinthians de Sylvinho has a face is that, in the last three rounds, against Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino and Bahia, there was only one change in the starting lineup, with the entry of Lucas Piton in the spot. of the spared Fábio Santos.

Despite admitting the positive moment, in his assessment, the group is going through a moment of construction and there is still a need for a lot of success.

“The team is playing well, it’s in a good moment. It’s a moment of construction, for all of us. We have three pillars here, athletes who have already won everything. We have young people, maturing and athletes who arrived from different scenarios, who arrived to qualify the group is very important. Everyone is important, and they have shown the strength of the group. We have a lot to do. The feedback from the athletes is great, the work environment is very good. Happy for this moment we are living,” he said.

If before the preoccupation was with a relegation zone that was approaching, the packed Timão is now thinking about setting foot in the G4 and starts to think about conquering a direct place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores next year.