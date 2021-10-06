After Enderson’s bickering, Botafogo does not offer tickets for the sector behind the banks

After a technical exchange Enderson Moreira with fans of Botafogo located in the Lower West in the game against Avaí, the club did not put tickets on sale for this sector for next Friday’s match against CRB.

Only the North (behind the goal located to the left of the cabins), Lower East (opposite the cabins and reserve benches) and West Sector Cabin (which is higher up, between the Lower West and the Upper West, with much higher prices).

With the team barely on the field and allowing Avaí to turn around, the criticism in the stands grew to the point where Enderson, visibly uncomfortable, abandoned the technical area and went to discuss with fans in the Lower West sector, an episode that generated a lot of repercussion.

After last Saturday’s game, Enderson complained of negativity and lack of support when the club needed it most, at the press conference. Afterwards, the coach released an open letter justifying his attitude in the field as “instinct for the defense of the group” and reinforcing the request for more support.

For this Friday’s match, another direct confrontation in the fight for access, Botafogo will no longer require the Covid-19 PCR test. However, Nilton Santos can only be accessed by those who have the complete vaccination schedule (14 days after the two doses or single dose of Jansen, or 14 days after the booster dose for people over 60 years old). More information here!

Botafogo Position

In a statement, Botafogo says that the closing of the Lower West sector is not related to the fact that occurred with Enderson on Saturday. Check out the club’s positioning:

“To maintain the promotional values ​​of the tickets, it was necessary to carry out logistical and operational adjustments at Nilton Santos with the opening of only two sectors: East Lower and North. The Upper East, Upper West, Lower West and South sectors are blocked. It has no relation to the fact reported in the news.”

*Updated at 12:45