After getting back together with her husband, Andressa Urach takes an unexpected step.

After several controversies over the end of the marriage with Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach showed that the two really hit it off. The model, who had already announced the reconciliation with the entrepreneur, made this sunday (03), a post with the family together.

“The past is a place of reference and not of permanence! Life is made up of choices, we made mistakes, we got it right, but the important thing is to continue living in the best possible way and with the people we love”, began the ex-Fazenda, who posed beside her husband, son, Arthur, and daughter-in-law, Brenda.

“Do we fight? Yes. Which family doesn’t fight? Which marriage doesn’t go through crises? But love always wins through forgiveness. Thank you, love for fighting for our @tnlopes10 family, I love you. With my beautiful son @arthururachoficial and @oh.jordan.9 my beloved daughter-in-law“he concluded.

In the comments, the followers reacted. “Beautiful family“, praised a fan. “The good always wins”said another. “Wonder! Happy for you“, wrote one more.

For those who don’t know, on Saturday (02), Andressa used Instagram to announce her return with Lopes. When posting a photo of the two weddings, the famous one, who is pregnant with the entrepreneur, said: “For the sake of @leonurachoficial we decided to fight for our family”.

On his profile, Thiago posted a click of the two and declared: “And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the ‘ex’ when they refer to me”.

It is worth remembering that before renewing the relationship, Urach and Lopes posted many things about the end of the relationship, including that the blonde would have returned to work in a live house. Dissatisfied with the situation, on Friday (01), the businessman published: “I inform you that Andressa Urach will be at home every night with her family”.

Then he wrote: “I wrote to you because you are strong and have overcome the evil one 1 John: 2:14”.

In her profile, the former worker said: “My ex-husband regretted getting me pregnant! He said he’s going to take care of me and the baby. Thank you for everyone’s concern”.