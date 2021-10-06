After his mother’s death, Asenate makes a desperate request to Abumani; know which · TV news

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will decide to flee Egypt with Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) and José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. She will reveal to the cuxita that the main reason for leaving everything behind is her marriage to Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra). The abuser will persist until Pentephres (Nando Cunha) relents and takes his daughter’s hand in the Bible soap opera on Record.

After the death of Selemina (Kacau Gomes), Ricardo Lyra’s character will promise the Egyptian a bright future. She will despair when she realizes that she will be forced to marry the palace vizier, who, in addition to being far from her consumer dream, is a completely clueless stalker.

In scenes that will aired from this Wednesday (6) in the serial , Asenate will unburden himself to his slave and tell him that he is afraid that his father will return to being a hard and indifferent man. Abumani will advise her to wait a few days for the pain of grief to pass, but he will be surprised to hear that she will marry in the meantime.

“What do you mean? He’s your father’s age, if not older!”, the boy will say. The girl will confess that she is in love with José, but that she considers him just another of her dreams that will never come true. “What if we went as far away from Egypt as you said you wanted?”, the Egyptian will suggest.

The cuxite will be scared and explain that he intended to disappear from the map in the company of the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo). “Here is your place,” the servant will add, who will receive an inverted.

I never felt at home here. It’s like I don’t belong anywhere. I tried to fit in, to fit in, to be happy with what I had. It worked for a while, because of my mom, but now that she’s gone… What’s left for me here?

Firm, Abumani will make it clear that the noblewoman will never be happy if she runs away from the problems she must face. She will argue that it is not right to be forced to live the rest of her days with a man she doesn’t love and will leave her friend swayed.

Still, he will remember Pentephres’ situation: “Are you going to leave your father alone?” he will ask. Asenate will have an answer up his sleeve for all questions, but the black man will be afraid to pay for his wife’s adventures.

“It’s one thing for me to run away, I’m a slave. You’re a noblewoman. If they catch both of us, I’ll pay for it,” Abumani will say. Insistent, the Egyptian will beg for help and declare that the boy is the only family he has left.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

