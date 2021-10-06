AirPods Pro and Max gain integration with the Buscar – MacMagazine network

Today, we inform you that the Second Generation AirPods, Pro and Max gained a new firmware. In the article, we said that Apple does not usually report what changes in these versions, so we would have to wait a while to see if anything new would emerge. And isn’t that what we have?!

the version 4A400 added the integration with the network Search (Find My) to headphones — this feature, however, is only compatible with the AirPods Pro and Max.

In practice, this allows you to find your headphones more easily, as they are now part of the Search network, “communicating” with other Apple devices — so they send the location of the headphones to your device.

AirPods without Search network integration on left; network-integrated, right

It’s worth clarifying that, before this update, AirPods always appeared in the “Devices” tab of the Search app. However, you could only find them (making a sound) if they were very close, as this bridge between your iPhone/iPad and the headphones necessarily depended on a Bluetooth connection. Otherwise, the app only showed the last location of the headphones (based on your usage).

Now, in addition to connecting to your iPhone/iPad, the headphones also do this with devices that are part of the Busca network (other people’s iPhones, iPads, iPod touch, and Macs), greatly increasing the likelihood that you’ll find them.

Furthermore, you can also use the Precise Location feature (although it’s not as accurate as the headphones don’t have the U1 ultra-wideband chip), the Lost Mode (leaving a message for anyone who finds the AirPods and tries to pair them up. them), receiving a notification when you walk away from them and, of course, playing a sound to find them nearby.

