Aline reveals trisal dream with Day and Leo Lins

Aline Mineiro revealed that she dreams in trisal with Dayane Mello and her boyfriend, Leo Lins.

During a conversation at dawn today with Erasmo Viana, Rico Melquiades and Dayane, in the kitchen of the headquarters in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the ex-panicat stated that she would like to see the model and her boyfriend ‘making out’.

My dream will be for me to watch you two [Dayane e Leo Lins]

“Guys, look at the camera over there,” said Erasmus, embarrassed by the revelation of the piece. “No, I don’t want her boy. Leave it to us,” Day snapped laughing.

The ex-panicat also revealed that it is normal to be with other people within her relationship with Leo Lins. “It happens, it happens a lot and we have fun. You’ll like it! But I want a whole afternoon, morning, noon and night! If it’s not all day, there’s no grace,” explained the girl.

After the chat, the pair exchanged several kisses and make out near the bathroom.

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello exchange kisses Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Earlier, Aline Mineiro promised the public that she would kiss the model like there was no tomorrow at next Friday’s party, in case Dayane is not eliminated in the third field.

If Day stays, I’ll kiss her a lot at the party. Brazil will see. I want meme out everywhere.

The Farm 2021: Aline promises to kiss Dayane if she flees the fields Image: Playback/Playplus