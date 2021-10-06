All for the attention: see what the Facebook whistleblower revealed about how the social network’s algorithms work

WASHINGTON – During her testimony to US congressmen at the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Frances Haugen, responsible for the leaked Facebook documents, went beyond saying the social network harms children and democracy.

She described details of what would be the functioning of part of the social network’s algorithms to maximize the attraction of users’ attention, despite possible negative effects such as misinformation and damage to mental health.

The company led by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg disputed her knowledge of the company’s inner workings.

According to the company’s former product manager, for the social network to make money from advertising, it must ensure that its members remain on the platform as long as possible. This is part of the so-called “attention economy”, according to specialists.

And for that, hateful content and divergent sources tend to attract more attention, he said. She stated that Facebook’s algorithms can affect user behavior through the way they are programmed and that Facebook knows this.



Frances Haugen reveals details of the social network in testimony to senators

According to her, there are processes that work from a classification based on engagement – the so-called “engagement rate ranking”, which amplify the issues users will see on networks like Facebook or Instagram.

Identity revealed on TV

Haugen said Facebook has run tests to confirm how these algorithms can drive users to stay engaged, even as they direct them to content that could be considered harmful to users.

After anonymously leaking documents from Facebook to the Wall Street Journal, the whistleblower had her identity revealed on Sunday, when, in an interview with the CBS TV network’s 60 Minutes, she told how Facebook’s strategy was aimed at increasing user engagement , fueling differences between them.

Haugen, a 37-year-old computer engineer who defines herself as an expert on algorithms, has worked at several of the US tech giants: Google, the dating app Hinge, the Yelp business recommendation page, the Pinterest network, even get to Facebook.

She stressed that she doesn’t “hate Facebook” but wants to “save it”.

Programmed action to limit misinformation

Asked by Senator Amy Klobuchar about Facebook’s role in the 2020 US elections, Haugen said Facebook “invests more in users who make them more money, even if the danger isn’t evenly distributed based on profitability.” and who does it from the engagement rate ranking.

— The choices on the platform were based on how reactive the content was, how viral it was. And Facebook changed those safety standards in the run to the election because they knew they were dangerous,” Haugen told lawmakers.

Haugen said Facebook created teams to limit disinformation ahead of the US elections, and modified its algorithms to reduce the spread of false information.

But its team, which worked to contain the risks that some users or content could generate at the time of the elections, was dismantled shortly after the presidential elections in the United States of November 2020.

“And because they wanted that growth back, they wanted the platform acceleration back after the election, they went back to their original standards. And the fact that they had to break the glass on January 6th and turn them back on, I think is deeply problematic,” he concluded.

Less than two months later, on January 6, Congress was invaded by a horde of Donald Trump supporters, who did not recognize the victory at the ballot boxes of his successor Joe Biden.

what did facebook say

While lawmakers criticized Facebook and Zuckerberg, company spokespeople retaliated on Twitter, arguing that Haugen did not work directly on some of the issues she was being asked about.

Lena Pietsch, a Facebook spokeswoman, disputed Haugen’s knowledge of the company’s inner workings.

“We don’t agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about,” Pietsch said in a statement.

Last week Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of security, defended the company in front of Congress and said it was trying to launch additional internal studies in an effort to be more transparent about its findings.

‘Networks that bring out the best in us’, says the whistleblower, who created a Twitter account

In his Twitter account, which he has just created, Haugen defines himself as a “militant in the public surveillance of social networks”.

These were his first words: “Together we can create social networks that can bring out the best in ourselves.”

Born in Iowa, Frances Haugen tells on her blog that during her childhood she participated, along with her parents and teachers, in the presidential election primaries, which “created a strong sense of pride in democracy and the importance of democracy. participation”.

On several occasions, she has participated as a volunteer in the Burning Man festival (a seven-day gathering where people share, give or exchange, promote “decommodification” and care for the environment, in the spirit of the hippies and counterculture of the 60s) that before the pandemic took place every year in the Nevada desert, to explain the rules of the event to the participants and help them resolve conflicts.