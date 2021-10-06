Allan dos Santos used an STF intern as an informant







Blogger Allan dos Santos at the Fake News CPI Photo: Roque de Sá – Agência Senado/ Flickr / Agência Senado

Allan dos Santos, pocket-booking blogger investigated in inquiries in the Federal Court of Justice (STF), used an intern from the minister’s office Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Supreme Court, to receive privileged information, says the newspaper Folha de São Paulo this Wednesday, 6, citing sources from the Federal Police.

The document obtained by the PF reveals conversations between Allan and the STF employee, who shows interest in helping the blogger. “It will be an honor,” replies the intern after Allan asks her to stay as “our informant” in Lewandowski’s office.

“The most amazing thing I saw [no STF] is that they really decide what they want and how they want it. Some decisions are modified because someone important calls the minister”, explains the employee in the dialogues.

The conversations took place between October 2018 and March 2020.

In another excerpt of the material, the official anticipates what she thought was a last-minute Court decision involving the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who at the time, in 2018, was arrested.

“There’s something Allan, but I think you already know… I have for me that who will release Lula will be Lewandowski because with the last decision in the complaint file that the defense filed in the name of Lula himself, asking him to grant an interview for whoever wanted to)….. as this decision was the first involving the execution of the lula’s sentence, it made Lewa a preventer for future decisions involving the execution of his sentence”, he writes.

Lula would only be released in November 2019 after the Court prohibits serving a sentence after being sentenced in the second instance.

defenses

Wanted by the report of sheet, Tatiana denied that she acted as an informant for Allan and that she only had a connection with the blogger after they met as students of Olavo de Carvalho. Allan did not respond to the newspaper’s contacts.

Minister Lewandowski’s office stated that all decisions rendered by him “have constitutional grounds and any modification of them occurs through appropriate appeals, presented in the records and judged individually or collectively (plenary or groups)”.