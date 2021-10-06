Amazon opens Distribution Center in Cabo de Santo Agostinho

Amazon inaugurates, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Metropolitan Region of Recife, a new Distribution Center, which will enable the creation of 860 direct and indirect jobs.

With the inauguration, the company has already generated more than 2,000 jobs in 2021 just in the area of ​​operations in the country, employing more than 6,300 people in the sector, in addition to thousands of other temporary jobs planned for Black Friday and Christmas.

The CD is Amazon’s second operation in the state. “With this, our aim is to increase the company’s logistical capacity in the country, increasing the variety and bringing the products sold closer together, improving the customer experience and reducing delivery time nationwide, in addition to generating employment and income for communities in that we operate” explains Ricardo Pagani, Amazon’s operations director in Brazil.

For the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, the operation will have an incentive to generate employment and income.

“We were very pleased to see that, more and more, companies trust Pernambuco to set up their businesses. In the case of Amazon, our strategic location and the necessary conditions for the implementation of the distribution center ratified our vocation to act as a regional logistics hub . In the face of so many challenges imposed by the pandemic, within our Resumption Plan, we are certain that these actions are essential to generate employment and income for the people of Pernambuco. We continue with this determination,” said the governor.

In total, with the new operation, Amazon will operate eleven distribution centers in Brazil: five in Cajamar (SP), one in Betim (MG), one in Santa Maria (DF), one in Nova Santa Rita (RS) , one in São João de Meriti (Rio de Janeiro) and two in Cabo de Santo Agostinho (Pernambuco).

Governor Paulo Câmara visits Amazon’s CD in Pernambuco | Photo: Hélia Scheppa/SEI

Diversity

The company is also committed to diversity, equity and inclusion within its operations. Therefore, it has 13 internal affinity groups, which bring together employees around the world to discuss socially relevant issues in a safe and inclusive space.

Constantly thinking about the well-being of employees, the company hopes to implement in all Distribution Centers in Brazil a cooling system through air conditioning, aiming at greater comfort and a better climate for the more than 6,300 people in the operations .

The Center of Pernambuco, which has about 41 thousand m², equivalent to five soccer fields, is already starting with this technology – little seen in distribution centers of this scale in the country.

Pandemic

According to Amazon, operations in the new building take into account applicable Covid-19 security protocols, with permanent health and safety solutions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has placed the well-being and health of its teams as one of its priorities.

Globally, the company has made more than 150 changes to its operations to help combat Covid-19 and contribute to the safety of its employees, such as social distancing, masks, gloves, as well as cleaning and sanitation process improvements, to name a few .

Recently, the company also announced the implementation of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), dedicated to helping employees and their families with their emotional health.

