Amazon’s new distribution center in Cabo de Santo Agostinho is expected to generate more than 800 jobs

Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, will gain a new Amazon distribution center. The company announced the news this Tuesday (5). The center will enable the creation of up to 860 job vacancies and will be the second in Cabo.

According to the JC Business column, the Center of Pernambuco has about 41,000 m² and is already air-conditioned, a convenience offered in distribution centers of this scale in the country. The building was built and leased by the Pernambuco company Armazzena, owned by businessman Gerson Lucena.

With new space, Amazon expands its operation in Brazil and increases the number of distribution centers in the country to eleven: five in Cajamar (SP), one in Betim (MG), one in Santa Maria (DF), one in Nova Santa Rita (RS), one in São João do Meriti (Rio de Janeiro) and two in Cabo de Santo Agostinho (Pernambuco).

Operations in the new building take into account applicable covid-19 security protocols, with permanent health and safety solutions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has placed the well-being and health of its teams as one of its priorities.

Amazon’s operations director in Brazil, Ricardo Pagani, said that the Northeast is an extremely important region for the company. “So much so that we are inaugurating our second operation in Pernambuco. The company hopes to implement in all Distribution Centers in Brazil a cooling system through air conditioning, aiming at greater comfort and a better climate for the more than 6.3 thousand people in operations,” he said.

How to apply?

Vacancies will be made available on the Amazon website. Amazon’s press office also stated that they have agencies that support the recruitment and management of some employees of the Amazon’s operations.

