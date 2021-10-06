América-MG x Palmeiras: Where to watch, schedule, rosters and arbitration – 10/05/2021

Remaining in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, but with Flamengo on their tail, Palmeiras returns to Minas Gerais to face América-MG. Abel Ferreira’s team was in Belo Horizonte eight days ago, and from there left with a spot in the Copa Libertadores final after tying with Atlético-MG.

Vágner Mancini’s América-MG has been achieving good results in his fight, which is to remain in Serie A. With 27 points, Coleho is in 14th place, with 27 points, and has been undefeated for six games.

Time and Place

The game will be played at Independência Stadium at 9:30 pm

where to watch

The game will be shown on TV Globo (open TV) and Premiere (Pay-per-view). The match can also be followed in real time by UOL Score.

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden, from RS

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza, both also from RS

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins, from RS

Probable escalations

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Ale and Ademir; Zárate, Fabricio and Felipe Azevedo. Technician: Vagner Mancini

Palm trees: Jailson; Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement

Abel Ferreira should bring full strength to the field, except for Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, called up by their teams. Mayke underwent an attroscopy in his right knee and is also not playing. As well as Marcos Rocha, with an injury to his right thigh. Finally, Victor Luis is in transition after recovering from pain in his left thigh.

Mancini must not count on striker Berrío, with pain in his left knee.

End of Chat in the air

At the End of Chat after the classic from São Paulo, Danilo Lavieri and Isa Valiero talk about Alviverde’s performance. O End of Chat can be seen on UOL’s Home, on Meu Time Agora in Palmeiras, on the team’s page on UOL Esporte, on UOL Channel, on the UOL Scoreboard app and on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.