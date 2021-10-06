Analysis: Hernanes takes center stage and makes Sport dream of a reaction in Serie A | sport

The departures of André and Thiago Neves – over the past two weeks – caused a climate of uncertainty about the ability of Sport to react in Serie A. Mainly in light of the turmoil caused by the sequence of administrative errors at the club. However, in the first match without the pair of medallions, Hernanes took responsibility for himself and assumed the leading role for Rubro-negro.

Without the speed of the peak of his career – but with the experience built in this period -, the midfielder knew how to use the team’s perspiration to command the first victory of Sport with coach Gustavo Florentín: 2-1 over Grêmio, in Rio Grande do South.

The result ended a streak in Sport of eight matches without a win and without scoring goals. Hernanes did not rock the networks, but he was decisive for the result – explains Globo commentator, Cabral Neto.

– He had a great performance. He controlled the midfield, gave rhythm to the team, participated in the creation, marking and was decisive. He suffered and took the foul of the first goal (by Gustavo) and started the play for the second (by Mikael).

Hernanes assumed the role of liaison midfielder, offered dynamics to the creative sector and built (in addition to executing) finishing opportunities. The 08 shirt made plays that demonstrated technical level and skill with both feet, evaluates the commentator Cabral Neto.

– His numbers in the match were great indicatives of production. Hernanes had the highest number of right passes in Sport (alongside Sander), only one wrong pass, he was the red-black athlete who suffered the most fouls, kicked the most, dribbled the most and gave the most passes for submissions.

The attacking midfielder even drew attention in the final minutes of the match with a move in which he deflected four Grêmio players sequentially. Throughout the match, Hernanes made three submissions and another three passes for teammates’ attempts.

Hernanes against Grêmio

3 submissions (red and black who finished the most)

(red and black who finished the most) 32 sure passes (red and black who got the most right – next to Sander)

(red and black who got the most right – next to Sander) 1 wrong pass

3 dribbles

3 passes for submissions

5 missed faults

Hernanes’ performance earned him a place in the selection of the Brasileirão Round and became decisive for Sport’s reaction in the championship. Reduced the distance to leave the Z-4 ​​- from seven to four points.

In addition to the immediate result, the performance showed, mainly, the possibility of the team’s growth – even after the departure of references in the cast.

– The solid collective performance, allied to the high performance of Hernanes, left the impression of a greater potential of the team in this Serie A. It is not possible to know the size of the reaction that the team can have, but it was clear that there is where to extract better performance . The challenge now will be to gain regularity, intensifying evolution.