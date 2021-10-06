Analysts see a “win-win” operation with the purchase of Mosaico by Banco Pan (despite very different movements on the Stock Exchange)

SAO PAULO – In a decision considered strategic by market analysts, Banco Pan (BPAN4) announced the acquisition of Mosaico (MOSI3), owner of the comparison sites Buscapé and Zoom.

The transaction will be via share exchange, with an initial exchange ratio of 0.8 BPAN4 shares for every 1 MOSI3 share.

However, Mosaico shareholders will also receive a subscription bonus that can be converted into a 0.17 BPAN4 share if BPAN4 shares exceed R$24.0 for three consecutive days in the next 30 months. Thus, the transaction entails a premium between 9.7% (assuming the subscription bonus turns to dust) and 42% (assuming the subscription bonus is exercised) on the closing of MOSI3 on ​​Friday (1).

Market analysts have highlighted the operation as beneficial to both sides, even though the shares register different movements. MOSI3 assets closed up 5.55%, at R$ 13.32, after rising 24% at the day’s high, while BPAN4 shares fell about 10% after reaching a high at the beginning of the session. 6%. The fall is punctuated by sharper declines in technology company shares, which should be the most affected in a possible cycle of high interest rates in the country, a fear that was once again haunting the market.

In a report, XP analysts Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt point out that, from Mosaico’s side, the main benefit is the opportunity to cross-sell with Banco Pan’s customer base, since it will direct its customers to Mosaico’s websites by incorporating the company’s marketplace into its application.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company had 12.4 million customers versus Mosaico’s monthly average of 21.9 million unique visitors. The move also reinforces Mosaico’s financial offer, an arm that analysts see as quite strategic for companies linked to the retail sector.

Itaú BBA emphasizes that the transaction increases Mosaico’s potential. Since its IPO in February, the asset has fallen 36%, compared to a 6% drop for the Ibovespa, with analysts in the house recently lowering the recommendation for the assets.

“One of the company’s main challenges has been its inability to fully identify the platform’s traffic profile. Price comparison platforms have also lost share to cashback portals.

Pan could change the game in this regard: it will start channeling identified customers from its own app, while

add their own financial products that are likely to increase engagement levels. Pan is already significant and the fast-growing customer base will likely attract more sellers and improve acceptance rate terms, creating a positive traffic cycle,” analysts assess.

For Banco Pan, the acquisition accelerates its strategy of creating its own marketplace, adds a robust technology team (about 300 people from the Mosaico team in addition to its three founders and new CEO), in addition to accessing the customer base of Mosaic offering Pan products, such as credits and insurance.

Guilherme Pacheco, chairman of Mosaico, will join the bank’s board of directors. José Guilherme Pierotti, co-founder of Mosaico, will be head of e-commerce at Pan, while José Guilherme Pierotti, also a partner at Mosaico, will be the bank’s e-commerce director.

XP analysts also emphasize that it is important to highlight that BTG is the controlling shareholder of Banco Pan, with a 71.7% stake, while it is also a relevant shareholder of Mosaico – the 2nd largest with a 13.3% stake, behind only from one of the company’s co-founders, José Pierotti (15.8%). In addition, Banco BTG has been a business partner of the company since January 2021, in addition to having a history as a creditor before the IPO (when it converted its debentures into shares).

The transaction is part of Banco Pan’s strategy to accelerate its marketplace, with Mosaico starting to offer bank products to its more than 22 million users who access its websites monthly, highlights Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

In addition, Banco Pan will expand its sales funnel and increase its technology competencies through Mosaico.

“Therefore, we understand the transaction as positive for both companies”, they point out.

Pan already has a partnership with Méliuz (CASH3) to issue cards, which corresponds to around 10% of the cards issued by the bank. “The partnership with Méliuz remains, but the Pan’s total focus is now on Mosaico”, highlight Levante’s analysts.

Itaú BBA analysts also recall that Pan and Méliuz benefited from their partnership in co-branded credit cards.

Méliuz served as an important channel for expanding Pan’s credit card base while earning money from customers generated by the product. “We believe that a similar path could be followed by Mosaico and Pan on several other fronts, such as buy now pay later, insurance, portfolio and loans”, they assess.

The bank will now have several retail tools such as price comparison and price alerts and digital credit, without having to develop such tools in-house.

“This deal saves time and money. It brings great technology, e-commerce talent and a platform that already has a significant flow of customers and sales of gross goods (GMV, in its acronym in English, of more than R$4 billion a year). As the integration progresses, not only Mosaico’s core legacy business must improve, but also the financial product. It is likely that cross-selling opportunities will arise”, assesses BBA.

The bank’s analysts have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for BPAN4, with a target price of R$27, or a potential increase of 56% compared to Friday’s closing, while they have a marketperform recommendation (inline performance with the market average) for MOSI3 assets.

XP has removed the recommendation and target price for Mosaico since shares must trade according to the transaction’s exchange ratio and no longer according to fundamentals.

