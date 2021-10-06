Anbima: capital market raises BRL 404.8 billion in the year to September and already surpasses the volume of 2020

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian capital market totals, until September, an issue volume of R$ 404.8 billion, including variable income, fixed income and hybrid assets. The amount already exceeds that raised during the entire year of 2020 (R$ 371.9 billion) and is the second largest in the historical series, started in 2011.

The data were released this Tuesday (5) by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets (Anbima). In the period, fixed income and hybrid assets raised R$281.1 billion and variable income, R$123.7 billion.

One of the highlights was the debentures, which raised R$ 155.4 billion up to September – representing 128.2% of the total raised in 2020. In the third quarter of this year alone, the volume of issues was R$ 56.5 billion, up 119% year-on-year, but down 16.8% from the second quarter of this year.

In the evaluation of José Eduardo Laloni, vice president of Anbima, the data show that the last months of the year should also contribute to a record in the debenture market. He also draws attention to the continued lengthening of asset maturities, with new issues going to market with maturities over ten years.

Although intermediaries and other participants linked to the offer represent most of the volume (45.1%), the executive highlights the increase in debenture trading on the secondary market (volume of R$57.1 billion, against R$36.5 billion a year before), which makes the shares reach individual investors.

In the fixed-income and hybrid market, the highlights were the offers of Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and Receivables Investment Funds (FIDCs), which have already surpassed the total volumes of 2020 with funding of R$21.2 billion and R$ $42.5 billion, respectively.

Equity income and IPOs

In the variable income market, the volume raised until September is R$ 123.7 billion and, even before the end of the year, it is already the largest in the historical series, according to Anbima.

In 2021, issuances totaled R$63.4 billion in initial public offerings of shares (IPOs) and R$60.2 billion in follow-on (subsequent offerings). Laloni calls attention to the diversification of emissions between companies and sectors of the economy. During the period, 45 initial public offerings of shares and 23 follow-on were carried out.

In the months of July to September alone, the Brazilian Stock Exchange registered 17 IPOs, totaling R$ 27.5 billion – surpassing the quarterly performance of the last two years, with volumes of R$ 3.7 billion and R$ 9.5 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Regarding the participation by type of investor, investment funds maintain the largest participation in stock offerings, with a share of 47.6% of the total. Next, appear foreign investors, with 36.1%.

“Even in a more volatile quarter, the market remains dynamic and making several companies manage to cross the finish line and go public on the Stock Exchange,” said Laloni, during a press conference this afternoon.

And, if it depends on the queue at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), demand should continue to be heated in the coming months. That’s because today there are 32 IPOs in progress and 38 under analysis.

According to the Anbima executive, the most volatile and negative scenario for risky assets, with a drop of around 6% on the Ibovespa in the year, can be partly attributed to the environment of high interest rates. This tends to make stock investors more selective and could hinder the issuance of new shares on the stock exchange, he says. In the year, six offers were discontinued.

In addition to the stock market’s performance being able to positively – or negatively – affect the new IPOs, sectorial issues can also weigh on companies’ decisions, assesses Laloni. This is the case, for example, of technology companies, which have been more affected by the scenario of rising interest rates, while others have gone through consolidation, as is the case in the health and education sectors.

“Today the Ibovespa is being traded at around 110 thousand points, but it has already been at 120 thousand points. The important thing is the flow of companies getting ready [para ir a mercado], even those who didn’t make it, who can prepare for a better time. This is how it works when we have a more democratic market, like the one we are starting to have here in Brazil”, completed Laloni.

Related