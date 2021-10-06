Andreas sends a special message to Flamengo fans before the match against Red Bull Bragantino – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

In a short time from Flamengo, Andreas Pereira conquered his place in the starting lineup and became the new darling of the rubro-negra fans. In addition to the high-level performance on the field, the midfielder is active on social media and doesn’t miss the opportunity to interact with fans. This Tuesday (5th), the shirt 18 made a special publication and sent a message to the Nation for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, on Wednesday (6th).

“Here the most important game in life is always the next one. So, are you with us?”, wrote Andreas in an Instagram post.

SEE PUBLICATION:

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

Last Sunday (03), Andreas scored the second goal for Flamengo and was the highlight of the 3-0 victory over Athletico. The midfielder’s performance even had repercussions for Manchester United, England, the team that owns the player’s economic rights. The club released a report on the beginning of the athlete in Brazil and praised his performance against Athletico.

With Andreas at their disposal, Flamengo takes to the field at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Abi Nadi Chadid Stadium, in São Paulo. For the match, Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via Youtube, with the narration by Rafa Penido.