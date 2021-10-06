Andressa Urach’s Husband Takes Control Of Social Media And Blocks Some ‘Friends’ | Fabia Oliveira



After assuming that he is now the one who takes care of Andressa Urach’s social networks after the reconciliation, Thiago Lopes revealed that he is also responsible not only for the exclusion but also for blocking people who allegedly encouraged her to have problems with her family. “Don’t send direct to me asking Andressa to unblock you. I blocked you on her Instagram myself,” warned the bailiff.

Previously, Thiago had already announced his decision to control the Urach networks and block some ‘friends’. “All the people who encouraged Andressa to take the worst path are properly blocked,” wrote the text with his signature, published in Stories. On September 24, Andressa Urach announced that she was separating from her husband, Thiago Lopes. On her social networks, the former Miss Butt published a statement and asked not to ask her any questions, as she is not well. “Announcement: My husband and I are separating! Please don’t ask me any questions as I’m not fit to talk,” she wrote. The column knew that the end of the relationship would be an alleged abusive relationship on the part of Thiago.