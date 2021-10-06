Andrew Wiggins says he was forced to be vaccinated against COVID

The Golden State Warriors wingman, Andrew Wiggins, said he was forced to be vaccinated against COVID. After much controversy, the Canadian player took the immunization last weekend, according to information released by coach Steve Kerr.

However, after the match this Monday (4), against Portland Trail Blazers, the athlete returned to cause astonishment in the league. At a press conference, Wiggins showed all his discomfort with the vaccine. When asked about the matter, he revealed that he did not want to be immunized, but that he had no choice.

“This (getting vaccinated) was not something I wanted to do, but I was forced. I had a bad reaction to Tylenol a few years ago and have not wanted to take any more since then. I let things heal naturally. I didn’t want to risk it. I don’t know if it causes cancer or something like that. I felt my only options were: get vaccinated or not play in the NBA. It was a difficult decision. I hope that, in ten years, everything works out and I’m still healthy. No one in my family got vaccinated. So that’s not something we believe in,” said the Warriors 22 jersey.

San Francisco Laws “Would Punish” Wiggins

Unfortunately for Wiggins, the San Francisco Department of Public Health ruled that only vaccinated people could attend closed events with crowds. In other words, he would be banned from playing in the Warriors’ 41 games as home team.

Subsequently, the NBA did not grant him the call religious license and freed up franchises not to pay athletes who lost matches as a result of local laws. Therefore, Andrew Wiggin was in a “dead end” and had to be vaccinated against COVID.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER