Antônia and Julio kiss

In the next chapters of grab hold, the romance between Antonia (Vanessa Giácomo) and Julio (Thiago Martins) it will relight. The ex-couple will meet again and will not resist the passion, indulging in a passionate kiss.

Antônia and Júlio fell madly in love, not knowing that they were on opposite sides of a serious situation. The girl was precisely the investigator of a robbery in which the waiter was part. So, when Antônia discovers the truth about the Carioca Palace crime, she feels used by the boy and ends her relationship with him.

Even though Julio surrenders and is deeply repentant for having participated in the robbery, Antonia doesn’t forgive him. However, in a chance reunion, the two will remember how much they like each other.

After a meeting with her brother, Nelito (Rodrigo Fagundes), Antônia leaves the Carioca Palace and sees Júlio singing at his kiosk, which is nearby. When he sees his ex, Julio doesn’t resist and goes to talk to her. “What you want?”, question. “I came here to see you”, reveals Antônia, surprising Júlio with a passionate kiss.

Pega Pega is a novel by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Daniel Berlinsky, Wendell Bendelack, Júlia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson, under the general direction of Marcus Figueiredo and artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. Shown in 2017, the plot won a Special Edition in the seven o’clock band on Globo.

