Apple Pays $517 Million to Close Case About Broken iPhones | Cell phone

Apple has agreed the equivalent of R$517 million in a court settlement to close a lawsuit that accuses the company of replacing damaged iPhones with refurbished cell phones. The class action against the AppleCare program was initiated in 2016 and reached its outcome last Friday (01), after three mediation hearings between the parties in the United States.
AppleCare is an Apple warranty program that should offer, among other benefits, the possibility of complete replacement of damaged products with new ones. However, consumers accuse Apple of shipping unreliable refurbished devices that resulted in problems.
Refurbished iPhones from the AppleCare program ended up in the US court
The consumer group’s claim stems from Apple’s contractual description of the AppleCare+ program services, which works as a type of extended warranty from the company itself, contracted for additional fees. Under the regulation, iPhones and iPads covered by insurance can be replaced with new devices if they are accidentally damaged or have hardware problems.
However, some replaced products have been classified by Apple as “equivalent to new in performance and reliability”. Customers understand that a refurbished iPhone is not equivalent to a new one.
Because Apple has sought a $95 million settlement to end the lawsuit, there is no definitive US court opinion as to who was right in the discussion. In the lawsuit documentation, Apple would have bluntly denied that remanufactured products are inferior.
As is typical in class actions of this type, the agreement reaches a large number of US consumers, as it corresponds to all AppleCare users who felt aggrieved by having their phones replaced by refurbished devices in the period between July 20, 2012 and September 30, 2021.
