Aracaju begins booster dose application in health professionals

The Municipality of Aracaju will start a new stage of the municipal vaccination campaign against covid-19, starting this Wednesday, 6. In an announcement made by social networks, this Tuesday, May 5, Mayor Edvaldo Nogueira informed that the administration municipal will begin to apply, in a staggered way, the booster dose in health workers, who received the second dose in the capital of Sergipe until March 31, and in immunosuppressed people aged over 40 years. The vaccine will be made available at eight fixed points and at the drive-thru at Parque da Sementeira. The advance in the application of the booster dose takes place when the capital of Sergipe surpasses the mark of 500 thousand people vaccinated with the first dose and completes the vaccination schedule for Aracajuanos over 12 years old.

The application of the booster dose to health professionals will occur in a staggered manner. On Wednesday and Thursday, the 6th and 7th, it will be the turn of workers aged between 40 and 59 years. On Friday and Saturday, the 8th and 9th, professionals from 18 to 39 years old will be vaccinated. To have access to immunization, the worker must present identification document with photo, proof of residence in Aracaju and vaccination card. For professionals who were vaccinated in other states, it will also be necessary to register on the “VacinAju” portal. Already those who received the vaccine in Sergipe, should go to the same municipalities to receive the boost.

The booster in patients with a high degree of immunosuppression, aged over 40 years, who received the second dose more than 28 days ago, will also be offered from this Wednesday, 6. The group includes people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy; solid organ transplants (kidney, liver, heart, lung); people living with HIV/AIDS; hemodialysis patients; people with severe primary immunodeficiency; and with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, crohn, ulcerative colitis).

The vaccine will be available at eight fixed points, from 8 am to 4 pm: UBS Santa Terezinha (Robalo); Shopping Riomar (Coroa do Meio); Aracaju Parque Shopping (Industrial District); Tiradentes University (Farolândia); Uninassau (Augusto Franco Avenue); Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (near the DIA viaduct); Citizenship Station (Bugio); and auditorium of the Presidente Vargas Municipal School (Siqueira Campos). It will also be possible to get vaccinated at the drive-thru at Parque da Sementeira, from 8 am to 5 pm, without the need for an authorization code for the booster dose.

Currently, Aracaju has 500,822 people vaccinated against covid-19, with the first dose, which corresponds to 87.87% of the population over 12 years old. With the two doses or single dose, the capital of Sergipe has 330,844 people reached, which represents 64.37% of the adult population.