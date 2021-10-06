Are you going to travel? Overseas tickets are still up to 28% cheaper than in 2019, but domestic flights are up | Economy

With the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus and suspension of restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists in several countries, the demand for international air tickets has increased, but the average prices of flights to several of the most popular destinations are still cheaper than in 2019, before the beginning of the Covid-19 shakeup in the airline industry and global tourism. This is shown by a survey by the Kayak travel search engine.

According to the survey, even with demand rising, some destinations like the United States, Spain and France are more than 20% lower than those charged at the end of 2019.

Among the 10 most popular destinations at the end of September, the one with the biggest price drop compared to the pre-pandemic period is Orlando, with a decrease of 28%, followed by Madrid (22%) and Paris (21%) . See table below:

2 of 3 Prices for popular international destinations — Photo: Economy G1 Prices for most popular international destinations — Photo: Economy G1

The survey considers searches carried out between September 20 and 30 for round-trip travel between November and December, and compares current prices in reais with those charged at the end of September 2019, since in 2020 the sector air was virtually paralyzed, with several routes suspended.

For now, the ticket prices are more affordable than those practiced in the pre-pandemic period even with the soaring dollar. In September 2019, the commercial dollar was quoted at around R$4.15, well below the current level of R$5.40.

“We notice a gradual growth in the volume of searches”, says Gustavo Vedovato, country manager at Kayak in Brazil. “People are buying more tickets, there is less availability of seats, so the trend is for prices to increase,” he says.

Kayak’s data shows that flight searches to the US have risen more than 300% in recent weeks after the announcement of the reopening of the borders starting in November for travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

At the end of September, the most sought after destination was Montevideo, driven by the Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, scheduled for November 27th.

Other destinations with exponential growth in searches for airline tickets in recent months were Spain, Germany and Portugal – which also recently announced the removal of restrictions for vaccinated foreigners.

What are the new rules for the entry of Brazilians into Europe?

According to the airline ticket finder, around 120 countries have already opened their borders to travelers coming from Brazil.

More expensive domestic flights

The prices of domestic flights have already surpassed those of the pre-pandemic period. According to the survey, of the 10 most popular national destinations, only flights to Rio de Janeiro and Recife still have lower average values ​​than those announced in 2019.

Tickets to São Paulo are, on average, 7% more expensive today, compared to the same period in 2019. The biggest increases in average prices occurred on flights to Porto Alegre (29%) and to Porto Seguro (25%). See table below:

3 of 3 Prices for the most popular national destinations — Photo: Economy G1 Prices for the most popular national destinations — Photo: Economy G1

According to Vedovato, the jumps in prices reflect the movements of supply and demand and the resumption of the sector.

“Many companies still don’t have all the planes they used to work with. Domestic flights were the ones that had the biggest growth in searches. So we see some destinations with higher prices precisely because of the issue of supply and demand”, says the executive, highlighting that most tourists continue to exchange international trips for destinations within the country.

Early purchase guarantees better prices

Another survey released recently by Kayak showed that air tickets abroad can be up to 47% cheaper for purchases made more than 3 months in advance. For domestic flights, the average price is 58% lower for purchases made just over a month old.

“What we notice is that if people buy in advance and plan better, they will be able to do better deals,” says Vedovato, adding that the trend is for prices to continue increasing due to increased demand.

IBGE data also point to an accelerated inflation of airline tickets. Average prices rose 28.76% in September, after falling 10.90% in August, according to the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15).

Sector assesses that 2022 will still be of low demand

According to the latest figures released by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), air transport indicators in Brazil are still around 20% below 2019 levels.

In August, the Brazilian domestic market transported 5.5 million passengers in terminals across the country, 30% less than in the same month of 2019.

In 2022, recovery will still be a challenge for the sector, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). According to the entity’s new estimates, global demand for air travel (measured in revenue per passenger per kilometer) will still be 61% of the pre-pandemic level next year. In the domestic market, the perspective is that demand represents 93% of that registered in the pre-crisis period until the end of 2022.

Given the still challenging projections, Iata estimates that airlines’ losses should reach US$11.6 billion in 2022, against a loss of US$51.8 billion in 2021. The net loss in 2020 was estimated at US$137, 7 billion.