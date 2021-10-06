Armed Forces Hospital Doctors Advised to Prescribe ‘Covid Kit’ in Pre-Signed Prescriptions | Federal District

Doctors in the emergency room of the Hospital das Forças Armadas (HFA) in Brasília, who were against the use of medicines called “Kit Covid”, were instructed to use pre-signed and stamped prescriptions by other professionals to prescribe the medicines to patients who insisted on receiving them. The prescriptions were ready before the patients were consulted.

THE TV Globo had access to one of the prescriptions. Even without information about the patient’s name, the medical prescription indicates the use of three remedies: hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin. They have no proven efficacy against the disease. An exchange of messages between doctors also reveals the problem (see below).

In a statement, the HFA reported that, at the height of the pandemic, doctors were able to prescribe medications on their own and had their autonomy respected. “All patients were properly cared for”, says the text (see full below).

According to the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), the practice of filling prescriptions before serving the patient violates the profession’s code of ethics.

“If the doctor left a pre-filled and signed prescription for another colleague to use on his behalf, he certainly committed an infraction and will have to answer about it”, says the president of the AMB, César Eduardo Fernandes.

Doctors at the HFA report that they were advised on the use of these pre-made prescriptions at the end of last year by the head of the emergency room, Major Milson Faria.

In an exchange of messages with the team, he wrote: “We’ve decided to leave a folder with a recipe structure already stamped and signed, and a folder with a consent form.”

The major informed that the prescriptions would be stamped by him or other colleagues and asked the doctors against the Covid kit to, even without relying on the treatment, deliver the prescriptions ready to patients who required the drugs and who did not seem to have other health problems. health.

“We ask those colleagues who do not prescribe these medications, if there is no colleague on the shift who also prescribes, to look for the medical prescription room to deliver it to the patient, having only to fill in the name and date,” the text stated.

In the conversation, one of the doctors from the HFA countered with the leadership. “I understand the intention to make it easier, Major. But I don’t feel comfortable delivering a ready-made prescription if I don’t indicate the medicine to the patient, regardless of the stamp. The consultation would still be my responsibility,” he asked.

She also questioned: “Since the patient is going to receive the kit anyway, then why go to the doctor first? If what I decide for conduct will not make any difference in relation to the treatment”.

HFA doctors say that, despite the staff’s discontent, pre-filled prescriptions continued to be distributed until at least July this year.

THE TV Globo tried to contact Major Milson Faria, but he did not want to record an interview. In a statement, the HFA states that he is head of the Emergency Medical Service (PAM), graduated in medicine for over 20 years and “works at the hospital with brilliance and dedication, being responsible for providing guidance on the dosage of medications, supervisory title”.

what experts say

According to the Associação Médica Brasileira, in addition to the infraction in the use of pre-signed prescriptions, if the practice was carried out on a large scale, the problem is “much greater”.

“The doctor cannot make a prescription in bulk, regardless of what conditions, even in a time of pandemic,” he commented.

The president of AMB, Cesar Eduardo Fernandes, reminds that each patient must be treated individually. “So none of us physicians can leave a signed prescription without putting the patient’s name and who that prescription is for. Even more, without examining and seeing this patient,” he says.

The infectious diseases specialist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, says that the Covid Kit remedies, in addition to not being effective against the coronavirus, can harm patients.

“What science has concrete is that these drugs that were put in what is conventionally called Kit Covid, they are useless, except to increase the pharmacy owner’s revenue. It’s not good for anything else.”

In a statement, the HFA said it treated more than 51,000 patients in the emergency room during the pandemic. The text says that “all doctors at the hospital, whether civilian or military, had their autonomy respected” and that all patients were properly cared for.

According to the health unit, if patients requested “off label” medications, they had to sign a consent form.