Army allocates chloroquine stock for malaria and package insert indications

The chloroquine tablets in stock at the Chemical and Pharmaceutical Laboratory of the Army (LQFEx), in Rio de Janeiro, will be distributed to endemic regions of malaria and other indications contained in the medicine’s package insert. The information was revealed by the Army to the CNN, on Monday (4th).

Currently, 291,000 tablets of 150 mg chloroquine are stored, valid until June 2022.

According to the Army’s Social Communication Center (CCOMSEx), the distribution of 150 mg chloroquine did not happen this year, due to the lack of purpose for using the drug.

Based on the history of malaria in Brazil, the Ministry of Health states that 99% of the cases of the disease are concentrated in the Legal Amazon region, in the north of the country.

The federal government distributed 482,000 doses of the drug to treat patients in serious condition of Covid-19, between the months of September and the end of December 2020. The drug has been scientifically proven ineffective against the new coronavirus.

According to Marcelo Ferreira, a doctor and professor at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo (ICB-USP), there are around 150,000 cases of malaria per year in Brazil and 90% of them are treated with 150 mg chloroquine.

“The treatment of an adult with malaria requires ten tablets of 150 mg chloroquine. In basic mathematics, 290,000 pills are capable of meeting the demand of at least 29,000 people with malaria in Brazil”, says Ferreira.

Marcelo also explains that the Army must have been asked to produce a large amount of chloroquine and the demand did not materialize. “The Army is not the usual supplier of chloroquine for those who actually use large amounts of chloroquine, which is the Ministry of Health’s malaria program. On the one hand, the Ministry of Health’s program must be buying from the usual and the Army doesn’t know what to do with this material.”, he says.

Chloroquine Route

Documents obtained by CNN through the Access to Information Law (LAI) show that, between April and August, the Ministry of Health asked the military for 1.5 million chloroquine pills to be distributed to the State Health Departments. to “fight the Covid-19 pandemic” based on the number of suspected cases in each state.

In September 2020, the CNN revealed that the Army paid overpriced inputs for the manufacture of chloroquine. A contract that the report had access to shows that LQFEX spent R$ 782.4 thousand on the raw material needed for the production of chloroquine, paying 167% above market value – a purchase that was flagged as suspicious by the Office of Federal General Accounting.

At the time, the Army did not formally contest this increase in the purchase price and only demanded written explanations from the company after the negotiation, already concluded, became the target of an investigation at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The justification given was that prices rose because of exchange rate fluctuations and increased international demand.