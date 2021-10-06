Aston Martin from 007 returns to the game

Close to the premiere of “007: No Time to Die”, Psyonix announced today (5), the return of the game’s crossover with the James Bond franchise. The Aston Martin Valhalla car will be available in-game from October 7th, across all platforms, for 1100 credits.

Aston Martin Valhalla 007 Rocket League Image: Psyonix / Disclosure

The car comes with the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Audio, 007 Aston Martin Valhalla wheels and a Valhalla-specific Reel Life decal.

The Bond 007 collection will be available for 2,000 credits and will feature: the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla and the Aston Martin DB5.

Image: Psyonix / Disclosure

Items stay in store until October 13th and the game will feature three new challenges that could give the 007 Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border and the 00 Agent Player Title.

In addition to the Agents event. vs. Villains, an event that will air live on the Rocket League channel on Twitch, on October 8th. More information will be released in the future.

