At 70, Lizzie Bravo dies; Brazilian who recorded with the Beatles







Lizzie sang with John, Paul and marked the story with her adventure narrated in the book Photo: Instagram: @lizzie_bravo / Famous and Celebrities

The photographer and singer Lizzie Bravo died this Monday (4), in Rio de Janeiro, aged 70, while recovering from heart surgery. A fan of the Beatles’ wallet, as a teenager she became friends with the band and joined the chorus of the song “Across the universe”.

According to G1, on February 4, 1968, Lizzie and some girls were waiting for the musicians in front of the EMI Records Building in London when Paul McCartney appeared and asked, “Can any of you sustain a high note?”

“The four Beatles were in there, plus the technical staff and George Martin (the band’s producer). Everyone greeted us and were already very familiar with us. Paul played the song on the piano and said we had to sing very high,” he said in 2016, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

A year later, Lizzie was given a holiday trip to London and a fixed idea in her mind: go and never come back! Along with other friends, she spent her days in front of the studio and other places frequented by the members of the group. Over time, he gained the Beatles’ sympathy and the relationship grew closer.

In 1969, she became known in the band’s universe for having been invited to participate in productions, events and interviews in press vehicles around the world.