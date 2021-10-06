At LANCE!, Vitinho celebrates a new role with Renato and reinforces Flamengo’s desire for the tri-do Brasileirão

This Wednesday, against Red Bull Bragantino, O Flamengo starts a series of games that will not be able to count on three of its main names in the attack: Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol are called up. The absence of the trio will make room for Vitinho, who, in an interview with THROW!, made an assessment of his time at the club and the new role he has been playing with coach Renato Gaúcho. And more: it exalted the team’s desire to achieve more, including the tri of the Brazilian.

– The concentration of the group is very good. That won’t be a problem (sharing attention with the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals). Brasileirão is very difficult, but we are fully capable of arriving to fight. It’s about continuing to do our part game by game. There is still a lot to happen. We have a lot of desire to win the trichampionship – commented Flamengo shirt 11.

Vitinha is having a good time with Renato (Photo: CESAR OLMEDO/POOL/AFP)

The mission to make up for Arrascaeta’s absence will not be new to Vitinho under Renato’s command. The technician has been using it in this role when he doesn’t have the Uruguayan. In the 21 matches ahead of Flamengo, the coach played shirt 11 four times as a starter, all at times when shirt 14 was not available. The role pleases Vitinho, who, in the central lane and facing the opposing area, enhances his qualities.

– I feel very comfortable. I stay close to the goal, which allows me to finish and assist my teammates. I have reaped positive results this season. With each game I have adapted better to the role – he evaluated.

There are 12 goals (fourth of the team) and 12 assists (second of the team) by Vitinho, confirming 2021 as the most decisive season for the attacking midfielder for Flamengo. Passing through the childhood club had ups and downs, something natural, but the player had to learn to deal with the criticism, moved away from social networks and gave up on vacation at the beginning of the year. Now it is reaping the rewards.

Check out other responses from striker Vitinho, Flamengo, to LANCE!:

The results since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho are very expressive, especially at Libertadores. What did the coach add to the club’s daily life?

Renato brought his experience, changed the environment and gave us the freedom to play the role we feel best within the system we play, adjusted the marking to the way he likes. These ideas brought positive results.

This is his third full season for Flamengo, and he already has the best number of goals, assists and matches. Do you see this as a natural evolution?

In fact, I believe I could have achieved those numbers since my first season. It didn’t happen, but I continued to work hard so that the numbers could improve. My goal is always to improve. I’m happy, but I want more. That’s the level I want to maintain going forward.

There were ups and downs along this path. You recently talked about how moving away from social media was important. How did this process start?



Yes, but that was a small thing. It was important to get me away from the negative things that were said about me. This happened when they stopped evaluating and analyzing my work, my performance, and yes the value of my transfer. Reviews are part of it, but when it comes to the personal side, it’s not healthy.

Another important factor must have been the preparation made at the beginning of the season, when you gave up part of the vacation and anticipated returning to the club, right?

Yes. I started before with the purpose of physically conditioning myself and ended up being asked to play. This has brought me many benefits. And I’m glad I enjoyed the moment.

You and Arrascaeta are fighting for the position of waiter at Flamengo in 2021. Is there an internal dispute between you? Is it something that serves as a motivation?

There is no such dispute between us, but I am very happy to win expressive numbers with Arrasca. Shows that the new function worked. But there is still a lot to happen and these numbers could increase even more. I hope we can accomplish much more for Flamengo.