At PicPay, payments will turn into conversations to drive the business

Recently, a PicPay user purchased decorative items at a craft fair and, upon arriving home, discovered that he had received messages inside the platform.

The seller wanted to know if he liked the product. Faced with the positive response, he offered other items from his collection. Connected, both began to do business together.

The story above is told by Anderson Chamon, one of the founders of PicPay, who likes to use the example to emphasize the importance of features in the largest payment application in Brazil.

“We’ve always believed a lot in the power of social interaction,” says Chamon, who is the company’s vice president of products and technology. “From the beginning, we didn’t want PicPay to become a tool that people only use when they need to do something very specific, like transfer money. It was necessary to generate engagement.”

The strategy already brings results. According to company data, socially active users perform twice as many transactions as others and are 2.4 times more likely to continue accessing the platform, in addition to an average ticket 53% higher.

Chamon’s plan permeated the entire trajectory of PicPay, a technology and payment platform company founded in 2012. Now, the proposal reaches its peak: PicPay is, in fact, beginning to gain the air of a social network.

It’s not an exaggeration to say this. PicPay is literally turning business transactions into conversations, and in a way that is very reminiscent of the champion platforms in this universe, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and the like.

The application’s clients are already able to communicate through the messaging service. In the chat, it is possible, for example, to arrange a dinner and the division of the account in the app itself, in addition to paying using the balance in the digital wallet or credit card.

It’s really transformative. This means that instead of using multiple apps, the PicPay customer can combine a trip, pay the bill and exchange impressions about the trip in one place – within the app.

The goal is to strengthen the so-called network effect, from which an application generates more value as more people use it. It is a similar concept to that applied by Uber: the more drivers, the better the user experience, which has more chances of becoming a recurring user. On PicPay, the easier it is to make a payment and take advantage of other services, the more the application will be part of users’ daily lives.

In a way, this is the concept behind the so-called super apps, a single platform that counts for many. With PicPay, the customer performs banking services, buys on various websites and even chats with people with whom they have some affinity.

According to a survey carried out by PicPay, among users who accessed the chat, 80.4% used the messages to talk about their payments, while 24% stated that they also talked about matters of general interest.

Innovation is not limited to exchanging text messages. “Our solution already allows the sending of images, videos and, more recently, audios”, says Luiz Fernando Diniz, head of Social at PicPay.

PicPay will therefore have many of the attributes available in WhatsApp. For comparison purposes, the Facebook app is present in 99% of cell phones in Brazil, according to data from the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey.

In this context, what is the potential of PicPay? Just take a peek at the platform’s numbers to understand that it, in fact, was popular with Brazilians.

Currently, PicPay has 58 million users, and that number continues to grow. In December 2020, 38.8 million. In March 2021, 49.9 million.

bring new ones features social media into the platform is even more promising considering the country’s characteristics. According to a recent study carried out by the consultancy Comscore, Brazilians are second only to Mexicans among those who spend more time on social networks, but it will not be surprising if the lead is reversed.

The purpose of PicPay, it should be noted, is not simply to become a social network. The proposal aims to boost all of its business verticals – digital wallet, financial marketplace, PicPay Store and businesses geared towards PJ – by connecting services to social tools.

“The strategy offers an opportunity to cross selling very big,” says Diniz. “With it, it will be possible to generate business and, we hope, captivate an increasing number of users.”

In addition to the chat, the feed is a picture of PicPay’s pioneering use of social tools. It has been around since the app’s launch, but went public in 2016 (previously, it gathered only the user’s personal information, working similarly to an extract). Today, it has more than 400 million sessions per month.

Adherence to the new features has been fast. A survey carried out by PicPay also found that 30.2% of users who participated in the survey had already accessed the message – great performance considering that the solution was launched recently, in April.

Several global companies inspire PicPay on its journey. One of them is WeChat, a Chinese handyman app that has an impressive base of over a billion users.

Initiatives of this type have given rise to a new concept in the corporate world, that of Social+ companies. This group includes those that have specific products, but at the same time, meet their customers’ desire to belong to a community.

“With features social, we create a very strong emotional connection with our customers,” says Chamon. “In other words, we generate something truly positive for him.”