Atltico visits Chapecoense lantern and seeks to expand his advantage at the Brazilian Nationals

Hulk is Rooster’s standout, with 21 goals and 12 assists in the year (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Atltico has a ten-point advantage over vice-leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship. The team’s goal, in each round, is to expand or at least keep the numbers. In this way, the team will come closer and closer to breaking the fast of almost 50 years without winning the most important title in national football. This Wednesday night, at 7pm, at Arena Cond, it’s time to take another step. The opponent of the night is Chapecoense, lantern of the competition.

The duel in Chapec is one of extremes. On one side is Atltico, isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship and best visitor in the competition, with 24 points out of 36 possible. On the other, Chapecoense, lantern and virtual relegated, with three draws and eight defeats in 11 games at Arena Cond.

Atltico needs the victory to at least keep their distance to vice-leader Palmeiras. Galo has 49 points, ten more than the rival. Next comes Flamengo, with 38 and two games less than the Minas Gerais team. In this round, the team from São Paulo visits America, while the Cariocas play away from home against Red Bull Bragantino.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, only escapes relegation by a miracle. The team has just 11 points – a victory in 23 games. Despite the opponent’s bad situation, defensive midfielder Jair treats this Wednesday’s confrontation as a decision.

“It’s the same competition. It’s a championship that we really want, not just the players, the commission, the board. The fans really want it. It’s a championship that every match has to be seen as a final. It can’t be different,” he said.

athletic



Atltico has nine absences for this Wednesday’s match. There are four absences due to FIFA Date: Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Guilherme Arana (Brazil) and Alan Franco (Ecuador). Everyone will play in the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers. Besides them, Svio is in training period with the Brazilian Under-18 Team.

Galo also has three medical problems: Eduardo Vargas, with a sprained right ankle; Diego Costa, with muscle damage in the left thigh; and Mariano, with groin pain. Players embezzle the team indefinitely. J Jefferson Savarino was spared to improve the physical part.

The last on the list of embezzlement is midfielder Matas Zaracho. In the victory over Internacional, 1-0, last Saturday, in Mineiro, he took the third yellow card and is suspended.

There are fights for position in defense and midfield. In defense, Rver and Igor Rabello compete for the title. In Zaracho’s vacancy, Dylan, Nathan and Tch Tch are in contention. Cuca could also change the tactical formation and cast Eduardo Sasha in place of the Argentine.

Chapecoense



Chapecoense has problems to call the team in this Wednesday’s duel. Injured defender Kadu and defensive midfielder Lo Gomes (who were regulars against So Paulo), are out of the game against Galo.

In Kadu’s vacancy, Igncio should be chosen to team up with Jordan, who returns from suspension. In between, the fight is between Ren Junior and Alan Santos.

CHAPECOENSE X ATLTICO



Chapecoense



Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Jordan, Igncio and Busanello; Moiss Ribeiro, Ren Junior and Denner; Geuvnio, Bruno Silva and Mike

Technician:



Painted

athletic



Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Rver) and Dod; Allan, Jair, Dylan (Nathan or Tch Tch) and Nacho Fernndez; Hulk and Keno

Technician:



head

Reason:



24th round of the Brazilian Championship

Stage:



Arena Cond, in Chapec

Date:



wednesday october 6th

Time:



19h

referee:



Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants:



Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR:



Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)