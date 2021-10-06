Aunt de Nego do Borel talks about the future of the singer’s career: ‘It’s just a phase, and everything is back to normal’

Relatives of Nego do Borel believe that the singer will resume his artistic career as soon as he recovers from the severe depression he faced since he was accused of vulnerable rape against model Dayana Mello, reason for his expulsion from the reality show “A Fazenda”.

Controversies: The trajectory of errors traced by Nego do Borel

“Now that guy who always made us laugh, rejoice and forget about our problems — and laugh at his antics — he’ll already be back. It’s just a phase, and everything is back to normal,” said Renata Viana, Nego do Borel’s aunt, in a video posted on Instagram, thanking the fans’ prayers for the artist’s health.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

After being reported missing, singer Nego do Borel arrives at the police station and makes obscene gestures to the press; Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Anderson Faria, adviser to singer Nego do Borel, arrives to testify Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo The mother of Nego do Borel, Roseli Viana Pereira arrives to testify about the disappearance of her son, who said, in a statement, that he left home because he wanted to think about life, and fell asleep after using medicine Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Roseli Viana, mother of Nego do Borel, reported the singer’s disappearance on Monday afternoon (4) Photo: Instagram / Reproduction Nego do Borel was expelled from the reality show ‘A Fazenda’ after accusation of rape Photo: Publicity Duda Reis and Nego do Borel: relationship ended with denunciation of domestic violence Photo: Reproduction Nego do Borel and his mother, Roseli Gomes, were already deceived for assaulting their stepdaughter Photo: Reproduction Nego do Borel in three moments, from left to right: before fame, with his mother in Morro do Borel; at the beginning of his career as a funk player, in 2012; and more recently, in 2020 Photo: Agência O Globo Singer Nego do Borel Photo: Press Release/Washington Possato Nego do Borel Photo: Disclosure Funkeiro Nego do Borel Photo: Publicity Nego do Borel in a scene from ‘Me loose’ Photo: Reproduction

Last Tuesday afternoon, the day after the singer’s mother reported her son’s disappearance to the police, Nego do Borel was found by agents of the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA) at a motel in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of the city. Rio de Janeiro.

Before disappearing and turning off his cell phone, last Monday, Nego do Borel had informed his mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, that he was leaving the house. At the time, he said that he loved her and asked her not to stop him from doing what he wanted. Then he called the aide thanking him for everything, “as if he was saying goodbye.” Days earlier, he threatened to commit suicide in an account posted on Instagram: “Brother, I’m going to end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart.”



The funkeiro left home, in Rio, this Monday afternoon (4), and remains without contact. Before, Nego do Borel told his mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, crying, that he would leave the house. Soon after, he sent messages to his advisor, Anderson Faria, in a “farewell” tone. The bulletin was registered in the 42nd DP (Recreio).

At this moment, Nego do Borel is following his family, in addition to being medicated so that he can keep calm and control his anxiety. As said Raiana Gomes, sister of the singer, he now seeks adequate psychological support to treat depression.

In a new report published on Instagram, through video, Raiana rebuts followers who accuse the family of “running a hand over the head” of Nego do Borel. And he points out that the brother’s problem is serious. “We don’t rub Maycon’s head (Nego’s name). Only he is suffering from an illness. Depression is a disease, guys. Dude, don’t you guys have empathy?”

Raiana reinforces that she will support her brother in any situation, and that at this moment Nego do Borel needs help: “I’m his sister, his blood, and regardless of what he does, I’ll be on his side. If he’s wrong, I’m clearly going to talk to him who is wrong. But at the moment he is in need of help, not judgment.”