Avaí came out ahead, but suffered a tie by Ponte Preta in the Ressacada for Serie B

Avaí missed the chance to get even closer to Coritiba, leader of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship with 54 points, and to score the fifth consecutive victory. Leão da Ilha was tied with Ponte Preta by 1 to 1 in Ressacada, on the night of Tuesday (5). The result keeps Avaí in runner-up with 50 points, but may lose position in the table.

In the next round, Avaí will face Confiança, at 9 pm on Saturday (16), at the Batistão stadium. The Ponte receives the Naútico, at Moisés Lucarelli, at 9:30 pm on Friday (15th).

Leão da Ilha opened the Ressacada score after 30 minutes of the first half. After cutting the defense of Ponte, Bruno Silva played for Copete. The forward hit placed and made 1-0. Listen below to the goal in Salles Jr.’s narration:

Ponte reached the equalizer right at the beginning of the final stage. At Kelvin’s cross, Léo Naldi headed the equalizer on the scoreboard: 1 to 1.

Avaí still lost Bruno Silva, sent off after a foul on André Luiz. With a player less on the field, Avaí could not overcome the defense of Ponte Preta.

