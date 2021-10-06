Bad industrial production, even more disappointing retail: what happened in August with these sectors and what to expect

Rio de Janeiro, Sahara retail, Brazil (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – After disappointing industrial production data for August were revealed the day before, although a low was already expected, another data came even more negative this Wednesday (6).

Retail sales fell 3.1% in August compared to July 2021, the first drop after four consecutive positive rates and well below the Refinitiv forecast of a 0.7% increase on a monthly basis. In comparison with August 2020, retail trade had a drop of 4.1%, compared to an expectation of 2% increase.

In extended retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 2.5% in August compared to July, compared to a consensus of 0.5% drop.

Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, points out that, after a strong contraction in the first quarter and a good recovery in the second quarter, the expectation is still positive for the segment in the second half of 2021.

However, rising inflation and interest rates, tighter financing conditions, weaker consumer sentiment and rising political uncertainty could limit the positive side.

It is noteworthy that six among eight surveyed activities had negative rates in August, with emphasis on other articles of personal and domestic use (down 16.0%), which had the main negative influence on the indicator. This activity is made up, for example, by large department stores.

According to Cristiano Santos, research manager, this was a sector that suffered a lot at the beginning of the pandemic, but reinvented itself with the reformulation of its internet sales strategies.

“This culminated in significant growth, especially in July (19.1%) with the launch of the marketplace platforms. With many discounts, the consumer anticipated consumption in July, causing the month of August to record a large drop of 16%. This retreat, however, is not enough to remove the gains of the previous four months”, he pointed out.

However, in addition to this segment, the sectors of office equipment and supplies, information technology and communication (-4.7%), fuels and lubricants (-2.4%), furniture and household appliances (-1.3% ), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.0%) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.9%).

According to Santos, there was actually a lower expense by families in the passage from July to August. “Hyper and supermarkets, as well as fuels and lubricants, have been impacted by the escalation of inflation in recent months, which reduces the impetus for consumption by families and companies”, he pointed out.

The two activities that had positive change in the volume of sales in August were fabrics, apparel and footwear (1.1%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.2%).

XP points out that different stories are marking Brazilian retail in the recent period.

“While few segments reap the rewards of economic reopening (clothes and shoes as the main example), many others slow down amid higher inflation, deteriorating financial conditions and family spending moving from goods to services (for example, supermarkets; furniture and appliances; building materials) or retreat due to shortages of raw materials (eg vehicles, computer and communication equipment).

“Overall, we expect retail sales to grow modestly in the near term, with erratic signs month-on-month. The labor market recovery should provide some support for domestic demand in the future, offsetting tighter monetary conditions and reduced fiscal stimulus. The broad retail index is expected to grow 6.7% in 2021 (down from 1.4% in 2020) and 1.7% in 2022. In turn, the core of the retail index is expected to rise 4.5% this year and 1.2% in the next one”, points out the XP team.

Emphasizing that the result well below expectations in both restricted and expanded retail due to high inflation and demand moving from goods to services, João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo, points out that this trend should persist, not foreseeing a relevant improvement for the trade in the coming months.

In a report, XP’s stock analysis team points out that, after months of strong volatility for the retail sector on the stock exchange, the moment is not over.

“We remain cautious with retail dynamics in the short-medium term, given the prospect of lower GDP growth, higher inflation environment leading to a reduction in the population’s disposable income and a more cautious consumption profile given greater political uncertainty. Furthermore, interest rates are expected to continue to rise, which is a challenge in terms of credit appetite from a consumer perspective, while macro/political uncertainty is a point of attention from the side of financial institutions. Finally, we expect this macro/political uncertainty to remain for some time, as 2022 is an election year, which is generally a volatile period due to the campaigns and results of presidential polls”, point out analysts Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Sendday.

Bottlenecks worry the industry

Regarding industrial production released the day before, XP economists point out that, despite the solid final demand, manufacturers report difficulties in increasing production due to the scarcity of inputs and components.

“The bottlenecks in supply chains and the water-energy crisis are still very worrying, and depress industrial activity. Problems in the supply of raw materials and a significant rise in costs have been reducing production levels in several manufacturing chains”, highlight the economists.

For industrial production, XP expects an expansion of 5.0% (after retraction of 4.7% in 2020), but noting that it has already forecast (a few months ago) growth of 6.5% this year.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, points out that, although the continuation of the reopening process means a recovery in demand, at least to some extent since there is some shift in consumption from goods to services, there are still difficulties, mainly due to supply bottlenecks (particular to each industrial sector), which are likely to prevent production from recovering to pre-pandemic levels, at least in the short term.

Rio Bravo also points out that the outlook for the industry remains negative in the coming months and that the problems in the supply chain should remain a bottleneck until at least mid-2022, maintaining the weakness of economic activity.

In this scenario, XP highlights the potential impacts for the August IBC-Br, considered a preview of the Central Bank for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The indicator will be unveiled on the 15th by the BC and the expectation is stability on a monthly basis and an increase of 5% in the annual comparison.

The estimate for GDP released by the IBGE is for growth of 0.5% in the third quarter compared to the second (or a 4.8% increase on an annual basis), driven by the recovery of services provided to families and by partial normalization services with the reopening. However, following the latest results of industrial production and retail sales, XP points out that it has a clearly negative bias for its expectation of GDP growth for 2021, currently at 5.3% on an annual basis.

