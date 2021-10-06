Baiana Sthe Matos accuses ex Abner of having leaked her intimate video with the current one

During a conversation with other farm workers on Tuesday (5), the Bahian influencer Sthe Matos recalled when a video of her with her boyfriend Victor Igoh was leaked on social networks. In the chat, she blamed her ex-husband, also an influencer Abner Pinheiro, for the leak.

Sthe said she was shaken when the leak occurred in 2020. She said she is certain Abner would have hacked her iCloud and leaked the video.

“I know who it was. My ex. Because he was the only person who knew my password and ID and when we were together, he would get hacked by my ID. He was the only person. And, like, he took my ID, put it in at the [celular] from him and erased everything mine. I lost pictures of my birth, of all the fuck*s moments of my life. I lost everything. Even bank stuff, photos with my father,” Sthe began.

Upon hearing the gossip, Rico Melquiades asked if the ex in question was “A”, referring to the first letter of Abner Pinheiro’s name. Sthe confirmed and continued giving details of his version.

“I had my cell phone and, out of nowhere, it turned off. Then it called and it appeared that I was connected from Itapuã. When I turned on my cell phone, there was nothing. The last record and time in the neighborhood where I lived. At the same time, I did. I remembered that I didn’t change the password because he was the only person who had the password, but I didn’t even remember this gif [do vídeo] in my gallery,” continued Sthe.

After that, the woman from Bahia said she was sure that Abner was responsible when she saw a screenshot that only she had on her cell phone in the lawsuit that Abner filed against her.

“Only I had this print, I had it taken to send to my friend and I didn’t even send it. I took it and stayed in the gallery and two days later it was in the process. I already knew and it was the confirmation. I couldn’t even push the process because it was a secret Days later, the video was leaked all over the internet,” he vented.

Rico Melquiades minimized the leakage and praised the confinement colleague. “Friend, you were beautiful, everyone saw it. It had a huge repercussion”, recalled the comedian.

Sthe told friends that he filed a lawsuit against Abner, but was unable to prove his ex’s guilt. For her, the moment was even more complicated for being afraid of losing custody of her son, Apollo.

“I was desperate. I could see my breasts, my business. He played to show that I wasn’t mother enough. That I was a slut, bizarre. I came home crying, I didn’t want to go out. I thought I was going to lose my son.” .

The woman from Bahia also revealed to her friends that she likes to shoot intimate videos with Victor Igoh, current fiance. “We are very keen on recording video. Until today, we don’t stop and like it a lot. There are several at home”, he assumed.