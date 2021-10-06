You Battlefield 2042 recommended requirements for PC require the two input video cards from the moment: GeForce RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600 XT. But according to Tom Henderson, editor of Dual Shockers and GamingIntel, a RTX 2080 Ti to run the recommended settings in FullHD.

Henderson has received information from some content creators who had early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta. NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti with EA recommended settings in 1080p, it is possible to run the game between 80 and 90 frames per second. This performance is not even the maximum preset.

The RTX 2080 Ti is, without a doubt, a graphics card stronger than the recommended ones (RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT), so it’s not hard to imagine that these GPUs will have work to run the game at 1080p 60FPS with graphics configured to something in the medium.

For comparison purposes, on Battlefield V with the settings in ultra in 1080p DX12, the RTX 2080 Ti can deliver almost 170FPS, second our tests. To reach this average between 80-90FPS, the RTX 2080 Ti would need to run BF V at 4K on the ultra.



– Continues after advertising –

Another player who had prior access to the beta said that the game had very stuttering using a GeForce RTX 3080 with updated drivers and a Ryzen 9 3950x. With this GPU, it was possible to achieve 120 FPS at 1440p at medium preset in Battlefield 2042. This same GPU delivers around 160FPS on Battlefield V set to 1440p on ultra.

Another complaint was related to the size of maps and their layouts. According to the content creators who played the beta, the available maps are very large and not even 128 players are enough to fill them, plus there are many open spaces with no places to cover, “making combat into a mode like Conquest boring”.

Battlefield 2042 open beta will happen between the 8th and 10th of October. EA Play subscribers and those who pre-purchase will have access from tomorrow (06). The game arrives on the 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Serie X|S and PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Games Store.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech