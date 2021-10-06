Battlefield 2042: see graphical comparison on PlayStation consoles

Tests correspond to the beta version of the game launched today (6)

the beta of Battlefield 2042 started today for service members EA Play and those who pre-ordered the game in the digital store, the channel ElBit Analyst wasted no time and already conducted a test between the game’s versions on consoles from Sony, versions were analyzed for Playstation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Players who do not meet the requirements to participate in early tests can rest assured that the beta will be open to everyone from October 8th., on all platforms on which the game will be released.

Remember that the progress made in this testing phase will not be carried over to the final version of Battlefield 2042 and the crossplay found in the game is divided considering the ability of players on the map, a group can play between versions of PS4 and Xbox one, which has a reduced map of up to 64 players, while the other group plays between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PRAÇA with up to 128 players on a larger map.

Check below the test performed by ElBit Analyst, remembering that it is still a beta version and the game may change until its release.



The game is running on resolution 1080p at 60fps on PlayStation 4 original, while in the PlayStation 4 Pro it achieves resolution of 1620p at the same 60 fps, already in the PlayStation 5 he reaches 4K at 60 fps, apparently the resolution found in all versions is not dynamic, but this is based on the areas that were tested. file size on PS4 consoles it is 20.75 GB, already on PS5 the size is reduced to 16.54 GB.

The versions of Playstation 4 present some oscillations between 50~60 fps and some sharper drops, both consoles also have a much smaller draw distance than found on the PlayStation 5, at the PS4 original the difference is well noticed. O PS4 Pro presented some worse details than in the PS4 but you can’t tell if it’s just a bug from the beta.

At the PlayStation 5 some graphical bugs and drop in frame rate have been noticed, but it presents excellent graphical quality with textures, shadows and other details very well produced, presenting a huge difference to the PS4 versions.

What did you think of the comparison? Already playing the beta to check these details up close? Participate in the comments!



Via: ElAnalistaDeBits