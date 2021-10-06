‘Beautiful and generous’, says actress

Initially, Justina, Cinnara Leal’s character in “In the Times of the Emperor”, seemed to be just Luisa’s (Mariana Ximenes) confidante. She was even the one who was beside the Emperor’s mistress when the Countess, in yesterday’s chapter, almost died after losing her baby. But this faithful squire soon has her own stories.

— Justina comes alive. She will live a very beautiful and generous love. She’s a woman ahead of her time — celebrates the 43-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, telling that the character will pursue the dream of opening a school until the end of the plot: — She is driven by the struggle and will not give up on freeing her own, giving instruments for this to prosper in the future, through this school.

Despite the beautiful trajectory still to be built in the serial, the kickoff of Justina’s plot was sad and regrettable. Former slave of Tonico’s father (Alexandre Nero), she carries in her body the marks and pains of the slave quarters. Cinnara says that playing an enslaved woman is a painful and intense experience:

— To tell this story, you need to go deeper into what is avoided, but which permeates and permeates us to this day. This ancestry lives on in our bodies. It is important to understand that our country was built on these pains, these deaths and a lot of silencing. We are not going to transform this until we stop to understand why we still lack insertion in the political, social and economic perspectives. Our generation is still rescuing all of our culture and power. I didn’t grow up loving my hair, my body, it was a process. So, it’s a painful character, but at the same time it’s necessary to be shown, seen and heard.

Luísa, the Countess of Barral ( Mariana Ximenes ) and Justina (Cinnara Leal) in “In the Times of the Emperor” Photo: Fabio Rocha/Globo/publication

The actress also emphasizes the importance of the soap opera addressing themes such as prejudice against African-based religions and the reality of women in general in that century. On the internet, much is said about Teresa’s (Letícia Sabatella) posture, who accepts her husband’s betrayal with the Countess. For Cinnara, the situation portrayed is not so different from what happens today:

— I’m a Candomblécist and even today our religion is under attack. We need to talk about these issues because they are more common than we think. It is also important to portray submissive women so that they (in real life) can see themselves and even change this situation. Our happiness is not conditional on having love.

The braids are in the studio

Justina’s story makes Cinnara leave the recordings still taken by the reality of the character. Despite the scars and heavy costume created in the characterization, she says that it takes longer to get out of the role than to enter:

“It’s my first character in this dimension, and it’s a very strong story. The delivery was so intense that I started mixing everything up. I understood that I needed to disconnect to get back to my reality. I used to love going home with her braid, but now I’m not going anymore. I spend some time there in the studio before I leave, I listen to other types of music. At home, I also do some herbal baths. But, in any case, I am still involved with this ancestry.

All covered up on stage, when she’s not recording the soap opera, the actress pours out her energies in the exercises, which help her keep her body, even though she doesn’t consider herself vain.

“If you can get healed, fine.” If not, that’s fine too. I am not adept at plastic surgery or surgery. I think we have to be well, comfortable, especially being happy with our bodies – says she, who prioritizes doing what you love: – When we get this, the age we are does not matter. We are happy, period.