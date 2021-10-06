Best Brazilian restaurant in the 50 Best, A Casa do Porco goes from the tasting menu to the hot mix – Paladar

Even before conquering a place between the best restaurants in the world, the pig’s house, by chefs Jefferson and Janaina Rueda, is known for the queues at the door since it opened in downtown São Paulo in 2015. The most popular dish in the house, the Sanzé pig, is one of the main responsible for such an uproar.

Ambiente d’A Casa do Porco, voted the 17th best restaurant in the world Photo: Wether Santana/Estadão

Roasted whole on a huge grill, designed by the chef and installed in the kitchen within sight of the lounge – after being marinated, it spends eight hours on the grill until tender, almost fraying at the touch of a fork, and is enjoyed in its entirety. Served with a real feast, it arrives at the table with rice, bean tutu, onion farofa, banana tartar and kale salad.

You can’t face the wait and not prove it. If you’re hungry, the tip is to ask for the tasting menu, called ‘Da Roça ao Centro’ which walks around the pig in its various forms and has one of the best cost benefits in town, for R$ 165, with 8 stages ( but in total there are 21 pieces). Some of them have already become house classics, such as the double chin sushi brushed with black tucupi, the pancetta crackling with guava and the pork tartar with marrow – the chef usually renews the menu throughout the year, but these, as well as Sanzé which closes the menu, they are always there.

For those who want to go straight to the point, Sanzé à la carte, costs R$69 per person. Other highlights of the chef are available on the menu, such as steamed bread with pork belly, fermented radish, watercress and sweet and sour sauce (R$ 40, 4 units).

Pork Sanzé Photo: Mauro Netherlands

And those who think that only pork is made in Rueda’s cuisine are mistaken. In tune with trends, the chef recently launched a 100% vegetarian version of their tasting menu, the first in the history of the restaurant. And the coolest part, Jeffin tried to mirror their performance so that no one feels any different at the table. Instead of pancetta, rennet cheese with guava and red onion pickles. Now the famous sushi gets a version with a titan mushroom instead of the double chin. But what about the Sanzé pig, star of the house? It turns into a sweet potato gnocchi, which is toasted and flattened to resemble slices of free-range pork roasted over the coals for six hours.

Passing through the center and no time to sit (or wait)? No problem, you can be very happy with any of the orders that come out of the Fast Food window on the side of the restaurant. They are sandwiches made with artisan breads produced in the bakery itself and sausages from Rueda Real, its fridge. The classic hot mixed is made with house bread, Real Rueda ham and Mandala cheese from Pardinho Artesanal; the Mortadela Real Rueda (R$ 30) combines long-fermented bread with mortadella, mustard mayonnaise and watercress.

And the pandemic brought two long-awaited novelties to A Casa do Porco. The first was delivery: last year, the four restaurants run by the Rueda couple, including Bar da Dona Onça, debuted in delivery services. It is possible to taste their dishes in the comfort of home and escape the lines that are already common there.

In addition to the hot dog from hot pork, to order ready or in the kit to finish at home (R$ 60, 4 units), the delivery, on display at iFood, includes the sandwiches from the window and the pork à Sanzé (R$ ​​81), which arrives in a box with dividers they call #CPF Caixa Prato Feito, with grilled sausage, kale salad, banana tartar, bean tutu and onion farofa.

The #CPF, the Made Dish Box Photo: Mauro Netherlands

The other novelty is the possibility to make reservations for lunch and dinner during the week (although well disputed by the TheFork app)

Service

the pig’s house

R. Araújo, 124, Republic.

Telephone: 3258-2578

Operation: 12h/22h.

Reservations through thefork.com.br

iFood delivery