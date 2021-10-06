Best of Dinheiro 2021: meet the winners

The 18th edition of the AS MELHORES DA DINHEIRO award elected Votorantim the Company of the Year 2021. Votorantim also took the trophy in the Social Responsibility category. Held this Tuesday (5th), the Editora Três award, promoted by ISTOÉ DINHEIRO, recognizes and celebrates the successes of the largest companies operating in Brazil.

In the Social Responsibility segment, the good governance practices of the Votorantim Institute and Votorantim Reserves were highlighted. In a year devastated by the pandemic, the group demonstrated efficient management of social and environmental issues.

In addition, the company had consistent results, with 103 years of history, presence in 19 countries, 515 operating units and annual net revenue exceeding R$45 billion. Controlled by the Ermírio de Moraes family, the company stood out for its solidity, business diversification and long-term vision.

The list of winners is determined after months of analysis in 31 sectors of economic activity. The presentation, led by journalist Rosana Jatobá, was attended by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and the CEOs of the winning companies in the five dimensions evaluated by the ranking.

They are: in addition to Social Responsibility (Votorantim), the Financial Sustainability managements were awarded, with B3 as the winner; Corporate Governance, with Usina São Manoel; Human Resources, with emphasis on Vivo; and Innovation and Quality, with Eurofarma as the winner.

Below, check out the complete list of winners:

Agribusiness: SLC

Agribusiness – Cooperatives: Cocamar

Agribusiness – Inputs: Ihara

Agribusiness – Nutrition: Phibro

Agribusiness – Plants: Usina São Manoel

Food: M. Dias White

Banks: Santander Brazil

Fuel, Oil and Gas: Raízen

Real Estate Construction: Mbigucci

Heavy Contraction: Rational Engineering

Home Appliances/Electronics: Whirlpool Corporation

Energy: CPFL

Pharmacist, Hygiene and Cleaning: Eurofarma

Refrigerators: BRF

Car Rental Companies: Finds

Construction Material: Votorantim Cements

Mining, Steel and Metallurgy: Anglogold Ashanti

Pulp and Paper: Suzano

Health Plans: Bradesco Saúde

Chemical and Petrochemical: BASF

Health: Grupo Fleury

Insurance: Bradesco Seguros

Specialized Services: Attentive

Financial Services: B3

Public Services: Cagece

Transport Services: CCR

Technology and Software: Stefanini

Telecommunications: TIM Brasil

Retail: Renner Stores

Clothing, Textiles and Footwear: Espadrilles

