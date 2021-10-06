BH calls 12-year-olds and anticipates vaccination of 13-year-olds – General

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) announced this Tuesday (5/10), that 12-year-olds in the capital of Minas Gerais will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next Saturday (9/10). On the same day, the 13-year-olds would be immunized, but the Municipal Health Department ended up bringing the calendar forward for the target audience, moving the first application to Friday (8/10).
READ TAMBM: BH applies 1st dose of COVID vaccine in 15 year old adolescents
Also on Friday, according to the PBH, 14-year-olds will be vaccinated. The expansion of the target audience was only possible by receiving new doses of vaccine against COVID-19.
The full calendar can be seen at the end of the story.
guidelines
For those who are going to take the first dose, they must bring proof of residence, a document with a photo and have not received the vaccine against COVID-19 nor have had the disease in the last 30 days.
Adolescents aged 14 and 13 must have reached their respective ages by October 31st, while those aged 12 must be completed by October 9th. In all cases, adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or guardians to receive the vaccine.
In the case of a second dose, the public only needs to take the vaccination card, identity card and CPF.
For the elderly who are going to receive the booster dose, they must present proof of address, vaccination card, having received the second dose within 6 months or 15 days before completing this period.
The addresses of the stations can be seen via the link.
calendar
-
Day 6, Wednesday:
second dose of Pfizer for 42 year olds. The second dose can only be taken on the 6th of people aged 42 years old whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 13th and a booster dose for the elderly aged 76 years old, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are missing up to 15 days to complete this deadline;
-
Day 7, Thursday:
additional dose for people aged 70 years or older with a high degree of immunosuppression, whose second dose has completed 28 days, and booster dose for elderly aged 75 years, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who have up to 15 days to complete this period ;
-
Day 8, Friday:
first dose for 13 and 14 year olds, complete by October 31st. To get vaccinated, teenagers need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians;
-
Day 9, Saturday:
first dose for 12 year olds, complete by 9 October. To get vaccinated, 12-year-olds need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, and an additional dose should be applied for people aged 69 to 50 years with a high degree of immunosuppression, whose second dose has completed 28 days;
-
10th, Sunday:
there will be no vaccination.
Read more about COVID-19
Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about
symptoms
,
prevention
,
search
and
vaccination
.