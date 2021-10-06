BH calls 12-year-olds and anticipates vaccination of 13-year-olds – General

Vaccination in Belo Horizonte was expanded to 12-year-old adolescents (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) announced this Tuesday (5/10), that 12-year-olds in the capital of Minas Gerais will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next Saturday (9/10). On the same day, the 13-year-olds would be immunized, but the Municipal Health Department ended up bringing the calendar forward for the target audience, moving the first application to Friday (8/10).

READ TAMBM: BH applies 1st dose of COVID vaccine in 15 year old adolescents





Also on Friday, according to the PBH, 14-year-olds will be vaccinated. The expansion of the target audience was only possible by receiving new doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

The full calendar can be seen at the end of the story.

guidelines



For those who are going to take the first dose, they must bring proof of residence, a document with a photo and have not received the vaccine against COVID-19 nor have had the disease in the last 30 days. Adolescents aged 14 and 13 must have reached their respective ages by October 31st, while those aged 12 must be completed by October 9th. In all cases, adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or guardians to receive the vaccine.

In the case of a second dose, the public only needs to take the vaccination card, identity card and CPF.

For the elderly who are going to receive the booster dose, they must present proof of address, vaccination card, having received the second dose within 6 months or 15 days before completing this period.

The addresses of the stations can be seen via the link.