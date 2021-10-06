Bil Araújo says he was excluded from the ‘BBB 21’ group

Bil Araújo, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and former participant of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), commented today on the relationship with former colleagues in the confinement of global reality. In conversation with Rico, Sthefane, Victor and Mileide, he claimed to have been excluded from a group of ex-BBBs from the edition by an “evil team”:

They left us out, me, Juliette and Gil. Bil Araújo

Soon, ex-brothers of “BBB 21” came out rebutting the pawn’s claim and said he lied when talking about the exclusion.

“It’s bad to hear that! THE ONLY ONE who raised supporters and a joint effort for him, was me! But is life like that?”, wrote Caio Afiune, who raised a campaign of votes for Bil’s stay in “A Fazenda 13” last week , when the pawn was in the second field of the reality show alongside Dayane Mello and Mussunzinho, who was eliminated.

How bad to hear that! THE ONLY ONE who raised supporters and a joint effort for him was me! But life is like that? — Caio Afiune (@AfiuneCaio) October 5, 2021

Arthur Picoli mocked Bil’s statement. “It’s what? Kakakakaka. It’s not there who doesn’t want it, simple as that. Evil group (laughs),” he wrote on his Twitter profile.

Which is ? kakakakaka

There’s no one who doesn’t want it, it’s that simple. evil group — Arthur Picoli (@arthurpicoli) October 5, 2021

Gilberto Nogueira, known as Gil do Vigor, confirmed in the publication of the former crossfit instructor that he is in the group mentioned by Bil, denying the pawn’s speech.

Nego Di also rebutted his former confinement colleague in the Instagram story, sharing screenshots of a conversation between Bil and Viih Tube, and sniped him:

Everyone was invited to join the group, the three who didn’t join were Juliette, Lucas and Bil because Bil was in ‘No Limite’, then he was invited, I put the print there for you, and he didn’t want to join. Juliette said she would wait for the dust to settle, organize her head, run, if you understand, everything is fine. Lucas never replied to the messages. Nobody was excluded, he saw that the strategy of ‘excluded’ in the program worked for some and he wants to use that to win ‘The Farm’, is that it? The poor thing. Put* that shit, right. Nego Di

“It’s worse that there are people who buy this alternative reality that he created in his head. Just like back in the house, we were there, we lived, everyone knows, comments, he wanted to stay with Karol because she was the most dear person until then inside the house, and he didn’t want to leave,” concluded Nego Di.

In the same conversation, Bil also confirmed that he had already had an affair with Kerline Cardoso, the first eliminated from “BBB 21”, an affair he had previously denied, which infuriated the ex-BBB.

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

1 / 22 Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram two / 22 wonderful in the debut A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 3 / 22 Beyoncé’s brand look A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 4 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 5 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 6 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic Play/Playplus 7 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party Play/Playplus 8 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse Play/Playplus 9 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna Play/Playplus 10 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat Play/Playplus 11 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting Playback/RecordTV 12 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado Playback/RecordTV 13 / 22 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show Playback/RecordTV 14 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel Playback/RecordTV 15 / 22 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program Playback/RecordTV 16 / 22 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality Playback/RecordTV 17 / 22 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 18 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day Playback/RecordTV 19 / 22 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 20 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the ‘Fund of the Sea’ party Playback/RecordTV 21 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program Playback/RecordTV 22 / 22 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night Playback/RecordTV