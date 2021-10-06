Bil Araújo says he was excluded from the ‘BBB 21’ group

by

Bil Araújo, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and former participant of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), commented today on the relationship with former colleagues in the confinement of global reality. In conversation with Rico, Sthefane, Victor and Mileide, he claimed to have been excluded from a group of ex-BBBs from the edition by an “evil team”:

They left us out, me, Juliette and Gil. Bil Araújo

Soon, ex-brothers of “BBB 21” came out rebutting the pawn’s claim and said he lied when talking about the exclusion.

“It’s bad to hear that! THE ONLY ONE who raised supporters and a joint effort for him, was me! But is life like that?”, wrote Caio Afiune, who raised a campaign of votes for Bil’s stay in “A Fazenda 13” last week , when the pawn was in the second field of the reality show alongside Dayane Mello and Mussunzinho, who was eliminated.

Arthur Picoli mocked Bil’s statement. “It’s what? Kakakakaka. It’s not there who doesn’t want it, simple as that. Evil group (laughs),” he wrote on his Twitter profile.

Gilberto Nogueira, known as Gil do Vigor, confirmed in the publication of the former crossfit instructor that he is in the group mentioned by Bil, denying the pawn’s speech.

Nego Di also rebutted his former confinement colleague in the Instagram story, sharing screenshots of a conversation between Bil and Viih Tube, and sniped him:

Everyone was invited to join the group, the three who didn’t join were Juliette, Lucas and Bil because Bil was in ‘No Limite’, then he was invited, I put the print there for you, and he didn’t want to join. Juliette said she would wait for the dust to settle, organize her head, run, if you understand, everything is fine. Lucas never replied to the messages. Nobody was excluded, he saw that the strategy of ‘excluded’ in the program worked for some and he wants to use that to win ‘The Farm’, is that it? The poor thing. Put* that shit, right. Nego Di

“It’s worse that there are people who buy this alternative reality that he created in his head. Just like back in the house, we were there, we lived, everyone knows, comments, he wanted to stay with Karol because she was the most dear person until then inside the house, and he didn’t want to leave,” concluded Nego Di.

In the same conversation, Bil also confirmed that he had already had an affair with Kerline Cardoso, the first eliminated from “BBB 21”, an affair he had previously denied, which infuriated the ex-BBB.

