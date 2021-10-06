Bil Araújo says he was excluded from the group, but is denied by ex-BBBs

This Tuesday afternoon (05/10), Bil Araújo revealed to Rico and the whole of Brazil that he was left with Kerline, the first eliminated from BBB 21. The model also said that he, Juliette and Gil were excluded from a group on Whatsaap, formed by former participants of the global reality show. The conversation took place in the kitchen and despite being succinct, Bil didn’t escape Rico’s accurate questions. While talking about the existence of an ‘evil group’, which would have created several groups in messaging apps and excluded them, the influencer said he had heard rumors that Juliette would be outside these groups. “So, they left us out, me, Juliette and Gil”, confirmed Arcrebiano. Outside the farm, ex-BBBs denied the pawn version.

This is the case of ex-BBBs Arthur and Caio, who apparently felt annoyed at being indirectly called the “evil gang” and used social media to defend themselves. “How bad to hear that! THE ONLY ONE who raised supporters and a joint effort for him was me! But life is like that…”, said Caio Afiune. Arthur Piccoli also commented on the case: “Is what? Kakakakaka There’s no one who doesn’t want it, simple as that. Group of evil”.

Gil do Vigor, who according to Bil would also have been excluded, replied to Arthur, asking if he loved him, to which his friend said yes. “I love you so much, but are you in the group or not?” Gil ended with the doubts, said yes and even joked: “If the group is you, me, Tuesday and that door… I am”.

Caio joined the conversation and the three began to interact, exchanging jokes and declarations of love. But if you think you’ve stopped there, grab the popcorn to unwind this outside bullshit: Nego Di shared on Twitter a screenshot of Vih Tube’s Instagram direct messages. And the content had a lot of exposure from Bil himself: different from what he said in Itapecerica da Serra, it was Arcrebiano himself who asked not to participate in the group of ex-BBBs! That’s right, the poor thing actually refused the invitation to join the group.

“About the group there, Vih Tube, I don’t want it, I don’t need it, ok? Leave me out anyway, okay?”, replied the current pawn.

Vish, when he leaves the Farm he’s going to have to clear up some disputes with many people, is that day close? That not even the Realities Coach seems to know.

Bil confirms to Rico that he hooked up with Kerline

In the same conversation where he told a different version of the ex-BBB group’s story, Bil finally confirmed a story that everyone already knew, though he insisted on denying it. And it was up to Rico Melquiades to extract the confession from the soap worker: “You don’t talk to that first one who came out anymore, right? You stayed, didn’t you?” The model responded in an almost inaudible tone of voice that, yes, Kerline was already with: “Uhum… Don’t speak”, he said, probably asking his colleague not to spread the information.

“I went to an event she was at…maybe she doesn’t know me, but I thought she was kind of lame, she didn’t even look me in the face,” Rico said, before the conversation was over.

