Bil is unmasked and called an opportunist by Nego Di

Participation in The Farm 13, third reality show in a row, put arcrebian, Bil, back in the spotlight. The ex-BBB has stood out in rural attraction, mainly for bullshit and comments.

This Tuesday, the boy revealed the Rich that he had been excluded from a WhatsApp group set up by former Big Brother Brasil participants. Besides him, Juliette and Gil were also left out of the “pot”.

However, he ended up being unmasked hours later by two former colleagues of Globo’s reality show: Nego Di and viih tube. On his social networks, the comedian decided to reveal the whole truth.

The boy shared a conversation in which Viih apologizes to Bil and invites him to join the group. But Bil sends an audio response ignoring the participation.

“Hi Viih Tube, how are you? That’s it, it’s okay, it’s gone, the game is over… I only have contact with a few people out here. Thanks for coming to talk too, okay, thanks. That’s it, ball forward, it’s gone, life goes on. About the group, I don’t need it, I don’t want to, leave me out, okay? A big kiss, thanks”, says the marombeiro.

In addition, Nego Di made a series of videos detonating Bil, saying that all members of the group are outraged by the boy’s statement.

“The most opportunist and shameless who entered the BBB 21. It’s no use jumping from reality to reality if he doesn’t create content”, he accused clarifying the whole story. “Everyone was invited to join the group…”, revealed, saying that at the time Bil was on No Limit, but was later contacted by Viih Tube and declined to join.

See it all: