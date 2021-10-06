Bitcoin miners are earning R$277 million a day

Although the most recent Bitcoin halving, which took place in May this year, reduced the number of BTCs generated per block from 12.5 to 6.25, mining activity remains profitable thanks to the high price of digital currency.

With 162 blocks mined in the last 24 hours, the value of the new 1,012.5 BTC reaches 277 million reais. The biggest challenge for miners is to face the competition.

Just as the hashrate goes up as the price of Bitcoin goes up, with miners looking to profit by plugging in more equipment, the network’s difficulty also limits the generation of new bitcoins.

Price and hashrate increasing

As the price of Bitcoin soars, reaching $50,000, mining activity becomes more profitable, causing miners to buy more modern ASICs and even turn on older equipment if revenue covers energy costs.

The 162 blocks found in the last 24 hours represent an entry of more than 1,000 BTC per day on the market, making miners earn at least 277 million reais daily. In addition to the reward, miners also keep all transaction fees.

Despite this, much of this revenue is lost with energy expenditure by most miners. Others, which use their own and renewable sources, as in the case of El Salvador, manage to optimize their profits, in addition to not depending on variations in the cost of energy.

The big thing is that the more miners that come into the business, the lower everyone’s profit. After all, there is a limit of 6.25 coins per block and even if the hashrate goes up, the mining difficulty is adjusted to maintain a balance of 1 block every ~10 minutes.

Mining difficulty

Mining difficulty is a metric used to determine how difficult it is to find a block. That is, the higher the total network hash rate, the greater the difficulty. This implies that the generation of new coins has a limit, even with the entry of more miners.

In theory, each block should be mined every 10 minutes, however if the network hashrate increases, blocks are found faster. This difficulty metric is adjusted every 2016 blocks, approximately 14 days, to reflect such changes.

Due to a growing hashrate in recent days, the number of new blocks per day that should have been 144, is now at 162. Mining difficulty is likely to increase by more than 10% in the coming days.