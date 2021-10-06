‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’: Glaidson and 16 others become defendants | Rio de Janeiro

The owner of GAS Consulting Bitcoin, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos , and another 16 people became defendants this Tuesday (5). They were denounced for participating in an illegal cryptocurrency investment scheme (understand below).

The complaint was accepted by judge Vitor Valpuesta of the 3rd Federal Court on Monday (4). You 17 (see the list below) will be liable for crimes against the national financial system like management of financial organization without authorization, mismanagement and criminal organization.

The decision also determines that the Defendants who are free are banned from leaving the country and hand over their passports within 24 hours.

According to the complaint, Glaidson had “fraudulently managed the financial institution they allegedly operated” through GAS and the company run by his wife, Mirelis Zerpa – who is at large.

According to the investigations, Glaidson and Mirelis would have “promoted, constituted, financed and integrated, personally, in a structurally orderly manner and with division of tasks, a criminal organization preordained to the practice of crimes against the financial system, against the tax order and laundering of money earned from these crimes, making use, for that purpose, of an extensive network of individuals and legal entities, operating in Brazil and abroad”.

The couple, according to the investigations, raised and managed resources from third parties and offered securities outside the control authorities. The Federal Public Ministry believes that, among the clients, there are drug dealers and militiamen.

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (prisoner)

Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Serpa (outlaw)

Felipe José Silva Novais (outlaw)

Kamila Martins Novais (outlaw)

Tunay Pereira Lima (prisoner)

Márcia Pinto dos Anjos (prisoner)

Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto (outlaw)

Andrimar Morayma Rivero Vergel (responds in freedom)

Diego Silva Vieira (responds in freedom)

Mariana Barbosa Cordeiro (responds in freedom)

Paulo Henrique de Lana (responds in freedom)

Kelly Pereira Deo de Souza Lana (responds in freedom)

João Marcus Pinheiro Dumas Viana (outlaw)

Larissa Viana Ferreira Dumas (responds in freedom)

Guilherme Silva de Almeida (responds in freedom)

Alan Gomes Soares (responds in freedom)

Michael de Souza Magno (outlaw)

GAS Consulting Bitcoin promised 10% return on money invested per month to customers and claimed to obtain these gains in the cryptocurrency market.

According to the investigation by the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which led to Glaidson’s arrest, the firm did not always invest in bitcoins – the profits were paid to clients while the money from new clients entered.

The investigation indicates that at least BRL 38 billion by Glaidson’s group.

According to the complaint, the The scheme would have become professionalized in 2018 and lasted at least until 8/25/2021, when “Operation Kryptos” was launched, which landed Glaidson and other suspects in prison.

The complaint also mentions that Mirelis “would be a person with extensive knowledge of the cryptocurrency market and access to the group’s investment portfolios” and that, even after the transaction, “he would have made several and successive withdrawals, totaling 4330,737326 Bitcoins (BTC), to represent, against the average quotation of 08/31/2021, BRL 1,063,070,463.56″.

Police find picanha in Glaidson dos Santos’ cell and will transfer him to maximum security prison

Known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” due to the suspicion of the practice of the coup known as the financial pyramid in the Cabo Frio region, called “New Egypt”, Glaidson is imprisoned in Bangu 1, a maximum security prison in the Gericinó Complex, in the Zona West of Rio.

He was previously in the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, also in the complex, but was transferred after an inspection found steak, sausage and cell phones in his cell and that of Tunay Pereira Lima, another prisoner on suspicion of participating in the scheme.

See the full note from GAS Consultoria.

“The Federal Public Ministry filed a complaint against those investigated in Operation Kryptos. The news is seen by GAS Consultoria as a positive fact, as it closes the phase in which only one of the sides was manifesting.

After 40 days of an investigation that adopted the most drastic measures existing in our legislation, without giving GAS Consultoria a concrete opportunity to defend itself, finally the Public Ministry presented a formal accusation. Only from now on, therefore, will the defendants be able to address to the Judiciary the indispensable clarifications regarding the operation of the company, opposing the mistaken view that permeated the investigation up to the present moment.

But, after all, what are Glaidson and the others being investigated being formally accused of?

It is important to clarify that the complaint offered by the MPF does not accuse any of the accused of financial damage to any person. There is not even a charge of the practice of financial pyramid. In fact, according to the complaint, the performance of GAS, by providing financial gains to its customers, would require prior license from the regulatory authorities of the financial system, even though it was never even notified, at the administrative level, in order to comply with such rules.

The investigation, conducted in a drastic way, even made it impossible for any adjustments to be implemented, opting for the criminalization of the activity and incarcerations rather than the resolution of the problem that is alleged to exist, which, unfortunately, has caused very serious damage to the people who, until then, had been being paid, as expected, on a regular basis.

Finally, GAS informs that the court of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court, upon receiving the complaint, accepted a request made by the MPF to suspend its activities, so that the continuation of operations would represent non-compliance with a court order.