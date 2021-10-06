Bitcoin: Why The New $50,000 High May Be Different This Time – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) traded again above US$ 50 thousand this Tuesday (5) after about a month, when the price was unable to sustain itself at this level and fell throughout September, reaching , momentarily, less than $40,000. However, there are elements that make us believe that this time could be different.

One of them is linked to the return of institutional capital to Bitcoin, seen by specialists as the main driver of the rise that took the assets from US$ 10 thousand to almost US$ 65,000 in about six months.

Last week, the cryptocurrency received a capital injection of, on average, $1.75 billion a day from large investors. According to a survey by the Glassnode analysis house, there was a dominance of large-volume transactions, starting at US$ 10 million each, which would be indicative of a new institutional adhesion.

Another positive factor is the sentiment of long-term investors, who have not yet shown signs that they are willing to sell their cryptocurrencies at current prices. As a consequence, the circulation of recently purchased BTC dominates the statistics and is at its highest level, driven by the entry of new buyers.

“The market is very heated, we have seen institutional adoption”, highlights Alex Buelau, CTO of Parfin. The executive considers that the discussions about more regulation that have been sparked in recent weeks are welcomed by this public, which ends up benefiting from a more regulated market.

Buelau points out that there is strong resistance in the US$ 50,000 region and does not rule out further declines in the short term. However, the macro thesis of the cryptocurrency remains intact, in his opinion. “In the long run we remain very confident.”

Another sign of optimism is the low correlation of Bitcoin price with the stock market. The positive movement in the week so far, for example, goes against technology papers, which suffered after the breakdown of Facebook services (FBOK34) yesterday.

While Bitcoin accumulates 66% recovery from lows recorded in July, the S&P 500 index began to fall last month and accumulates losses of 5.2% since the historic high of 4,536.95 points held on September 2nd.

In addition, the behavior of buyers returned to show aggressiveness at the current level in a possible attempt to eliminate the most pessimistic traders from the path. According to analyst Minkyu Woo of on-chain analyst firm CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s weekly chart has just given the same buy signal seen before the price jumped from $29,000 to $42,000 in July.

“Buyers are seeing opportunities to gain from more use cases, more regulations,” observes Henrique Teixeira, the new country manager in Brazil for the Ripio cryptocurrency platform.

He also mentions the recent approval of Bill 2303/15, authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), approved last week by the Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. “It is a regulation that will help a lot to develop this market”.

On the other hand, analysts warn that the good moment should not rule out caution with the unexpected, especially considering the known volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

“Those who follow the cryptoactives market are used to these price fluctuations and unexpected news. Therefore, further price declines cannot be ruled out. Last month was very marked by regulatory events and the level of US$ 50,000 did not hold up. We will see what October has in store for us”, assesses João Marco Cunha, portfolio manager at Hashdex.

The month of October is seen with hope by the most optimistic Bitcoin investors, supported by the cryptocurrency’s track record of appreciation in the final third of the year during bullish cycles. In addition, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States is considered a possible catalyst for a new wave of institutionals. The decision on the product, which was expected for this month, was postponed to November.

