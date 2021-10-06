Bizarre! Man wants to return Russian space shuttle if he gets a skull in exchange

In 1988, the former Soviet Union created the Buran spacecraft series, which would be the Soviet version of NASA’s space shuttles. The first one was launched into Earth orbit, unmanned, and five years later, the program was canceled, with the vehicle being left in a hangar, which collapsed and destroyed it. The Burya, another space shuttle in the family, resisted and is of great value to the country. Now, a businessman claims to have the rights to Burya, saying he can hand him over to Russian authorities as long as he receives a human skull in return.

The businessman in question is Dauren Musa, who claims to have the title that gives him ownership of Burya. This, which is the second vehicle of the old program, is located on the premises of the Baikonur cosmodrome, but Russian officials are following it, as the Burya has recently been vandalized and they fear this artifact from the program will be damaged afterward. the destruction of the original Buran. Exactly how Musa got the rights to Burya is not known, but it is possible that he acquired them from some space sale after the end of the Soviet Union.

Exhibition of An-225 Mriya aircraft with the Buran space shuttle (Image: Public domain)

Well, Musa does not intend simply to return the last Russian space shuttle, but to exchange it: according to reports published in the Russian media, he would have agreed to return the Burya only if, in exchange, he received the skull of Kenesary Kasymov, a man considered a hero of modern Kazakhstan for leading a decade of resistance to the Russian Empire, which was trying to colonize the region during the 1840s. A rival decapitated Kasymov in 1847 and sent his head to Russia.

To make the situation even more bizarre, Musa used an expression, let’s say, unusual, to demonstrate his determination to get the skull. “It’s not water that runs in our veins, it’s blood, and it smells like wormwood,” he said in an interview with a Russian newspaper — wormwood is a plant used in the production of absinthe. The bad news is that the exchange may not be that simple, as the whereabouts of the skull Musa wants so badly is unknown even to Russian officials.

