“Blackout” on Facebook was an internal error and not a computer attack

Facebook excluded the hypothesis that the worldwide “blackout” of its services on Monday (4), for six hours, was caused by a computer attack and attributed it to an internal technical error.

On a blog The company’s vice president of Social Network Infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, stated that the services were not inactive due to malicious activity. It was “a mistake caused by ourselves”, he said.

The “blackout” of Facebook and its Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger platforms began minutes before 2 pm (local time) and left millions of people across the planet out of service.

Hours later, the social network’s administrator and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, publicly apologized.

According to the company from Menlo Park, California, the efforts that have been made in recent years to protect the systems from possible external attacks were one of the causes that slowed down the response time to the problem.

“I believe that if the price to pay for greater day-to-day system security is slower service recovery, it’s worth it,” Santosh Janardhan said in blog.

telegram

The fall of Facebook and other applications led Telegram, an instant messaging service (such as WhatsApp), to receive more than 70 million new subscribers, said the network’s founder, Russian Pavel Dourov.

The 70 million figure, in just one day, led Douruv to say that it was “a record increase in the number of members” and that he was proud of the team, which knew how to handle this unprecedented growth.

On Monday, the Telegram messaging service went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States, according to the specialized company SensorTower.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Dourov, who previously created the popular Russian social network VKontakte, Telegram said it makes security its priority and generally refuses to collaborate with authorities, which has led to blocking attempts in some countries, especially in Russia.

Facebook denies version

Several Facebook executives sought to deny, on Tuesday (5), former employee Frances Haugen, after her testimony before a subcommittee of the US Senate. Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg defended the company from the allegations: “At the heart of these allegations is the idea that we prioritize profits over safety and well-being. That’s just not true,” said Mark Zuckerberg in a long post on your webpage.

The head of Facebook also said that “many of the accusations don’t make sense” and that he doesn’t recognize “the false picture of the company that is being painted”.

“The argument that we deliberately promote content that infuriates people for profit is illogical. We make money from advertising and what advertisers are constantly telling us is that they don’t want their ads to appear alongside content that is harmful or generates anger,” he added.